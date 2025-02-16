One big plus for Honda at Buriram even if another experiment apparently failed

Honda enjoyed a rare moment in the sun when a key area of promise was uncovered in Buriram.

Luca Marini was responsible for raising some optimism at the manufacturer which lagged behind its rival last season.

Marini’s pace over a single lap on Day 1 of the MotoGP preseason Buriram test will give Honda something to work with.

“Four riders lapped in the low 1.29s - Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta… and Luca Marini,” Dorna’s Louis Suddaby explained.

“Clear from Sepang that, in terms of race distance and long runs, Honda have a long way to catch up.

“But their single lap pace has closed the gap.”

Jack Appleyard replied: “Two and a half hours in, with temperatures high, Marini was three tenths of a second adrift of Honda’s best-ever lap around here.

“Which is a very positive sign, indeed.

“Joan Mir and Johann Zarco were able to under the fastest-ever times in Sepang.”

Did a Honda experiment fail?

Honda and KTM brought a new seat unit to the Sepang test, in an attempt to get rid of the rear chatter which cost them in 2024.

But in Buriram, both manufacturers showed subtle signs of ignoring that developmental experiment.

“On Honda’s side, it’s only Somkiat Chantra running it. Mir, Zarco and Marini have moved away from it,” Appleyard said.

“You would have to say that, right now, the direction is to start the season without it.

“Same for KTM. Brad Binder and Acosta haven’t had it, Enea Bastianini hasn’t been seen with it.

“Only Maverick Vinales is continuing to work with the seat unit.

“It was one of the big innovations that came to Sepang, with both Honda and KTM trying to solve the issues that plagued their season [last year].

“But we haven’t seen it on the majority of their bikes.

“It goes without saying that if it was a big improvement, it’d still be on the bike…”