Marco Bezzecchi "worried, I didn't really know what to do"

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi admits he was “always quite worried” about 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing even before Jorge Martin’s injury as “I didn’t really know what to do”.

The three-time grand prix winner had never been a factory rider prior to the pre-season of 2025, having previously ridden year-old Ducati machinery at VR46 Racing.

Aprilia’s pre-season was plunged into chaos on day one of the Sepang test when reigning world champion Jorge Martin suffered multiple fractures in a heavy crash, ruling him out until at least the Thai Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi takes charge at Aprilia

With Bezzecchi also new to the project, he has had to spearhead testing of the 2025 RS-GP, though has been impressive.

He ended the Sepang test inside the top 10 and set Aprilia’s fastest every lap of Buriram on day two of the Thailand test.

Bezzecchi says Aprilia “gave me a lot of trust”, which helped to calm his nerves having been “worried” about his new project.

“Well, it has been a positive pre-season for me, especially because of what happened in Malaysia with the injury of Jorge,” he said.

“Everyone was quite worried. Let’s say, I was always worried because it is my first time as a factory rider and I didn’t really know what to do.

“But after, fortunately they gave me a lot of trust and it was positive for me to see the good mood and everyone really charged up to work.

“So, this gave me extra confidence to try to make the best possible and it was a positive pre-season.”

He added: “I’m happy. I felt a positive ambience for me. Of course, it’s completely different to what I was used to having.

“But, to be honest, I also found so many good people that work a lot - not only here but at home. So, yeah, very happy to be an Aprilia rider.”

Bezzecchi praised the front-end of the RS-GP and feels his adaptation to the bike is going well, but notes that he is struggling on new tyres in qualifying trim despite his eye-catching Buriram lap.

“To be honest, I felt good since Montmelo,” he said, referring to the post-season Barcelona test last November.

“Of course the adaptation took time and I think I’m still adapting in some areas of the riding.

“But to be honest, it’s a bike that immediately gave me good front confidence. This is a good key to adapt quite well.

“When you have front feeling, at the end everything becomes a little bit easier.

“But let’s say that with new tyres, to be honest, I’m still struggling, the bike is reacting in a pretty different way when we put on new tyres. So, the adaptation still is not completed.”