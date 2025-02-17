Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP crew chief

Marco Rigamonti joins Marquez for 2025 season

Marc Marquez, Marco Rigamonti, Ducati Corse, 205 Buriram MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigamonti, Ducati Corse, 205 Buriram MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says his relationship with new Ducati factory crew chief Marco Rigamonti “has become very good” during MotoGP’s 2025 pre-season phase.

The eight-time grand prix world champion is working with his third crew chief in as many years in 2025 with his step to Ducati’s factory squad.

From his debut in 2013 until leaving Honda at the end of 2023, Marquez worked with Santi Hernandez, before partnering with Frankie Carchedi at Gresini Racing last year.

Read more: Why Ducati is doing anything but standing still despite engine backtrack

Rigamonti had previously served as crew chief for Enea Bastianini at the factory Ducati team, as well as Andrea Iannone - both at the Italian brand and Suzuki - and Johann Zarco at Avintia and Pramac.

Marquez and Rigamonti had had six test days ahead of the 2025 season to get to know each other, with the former noting after the Buriram test that his crew chief now “understands what I need on the bike every time”.

“The relationship has become very good in only three tests,” he said.

“It’s true that here was the first test that we started to work more deeply on the small details, the set-up.

“He studied very well this winter my data from last year. He understands what I need on the bike every time.

“And all the changes we did were an improvement. So, yeah, I have a new group but always I try to be very easy with the people.

“And I appreciate all the job that they did. And with Marco Rigamonti, especially, I like a lot because he was super precise and very organised for what we have and what we need to try. So, happy.”

Marquez ended pre-season testing in Thailand top of the timesheets, but turned heads with an impressive race run simulation.

Ducati revealed on the final day of testing that it would be racing with its 2024 engine for the next to years, having been unable to get the 2025-spec to perform how it wanted under braking.

It will also start the year on the 2024 aerodynamic package and 2024 chassis, feeling that the 2025 variants needs some more testing time and will do so at Jerez in April.

The 2025 MotoGP season begins on 28 February - 2 March with the Thai Grand Prix.

Quotes provided by Crash Indonesian Editor Derry Munikartono

Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP crew chief
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
26m ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP crew chief
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigamonti, Ducati Corse, 205 Buriram MotoGP test
WSBK News
34m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I’m lucky” after “strange” testing crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 75 Live explained: When is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
WSBK News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea suffers fractures in test crash; will miss WSBK 2025 opener
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna reveals “most difficult decision” for GP25 - and it wasn't the engine
Marc Marquez, Ducati engineers gather around Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 1 (Monday)
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK News
7h ago
PICTURES: Toprak Razgatlioglu highsides at start of 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test
Toprak Razgatlioglu, highside, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK
9h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 1 as it happened
Jonathan Rea's crashed Yamaha, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
MotoGP News
16h ago
Valentino Rossi shares personal details of fatherhood and marriage
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
16h ago
Sir Jackie Stewart’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s chances
Lewis Hamilton