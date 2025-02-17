Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP crew chief

Marc Marquez says his relationship with new Ducati factory crew chief Marco Rigamonti “has become very good” during MotoGP’s 2025 pre-season phase.

The eight-time grand prix world champion is working with his third crew chief in as many years in 2025 with his step to Ducati’s factory squad.

From his debut in 2013 until leaving Honda at the end of 2023, Marquez worked with Santi Hernandez, before partnering with Frankie Carchedi at Gresini Racing last year.

Read more: Why Ducati is doing anything but standing still despite engine backtrack

Rigamonti had previously served as crew chief for Enea Bastianini at the factory Ducati team, as well as Andrea Iannone - both at the Italian brand and Suzuki - and Johann Zarco at Avintia and Pramac.

Marquez and Rigamonti had had six test days ahead of the 2025 season to get to know each other, with the former noting after the Buriram test that his crew chief now “understands what I need on the bike every time”.

“The relationship has become very good in only three tests,” he said.

“It’s true that here was the first test that we started to work more deeply on the small details, the set-up.

“He studied very well this winter my data from last year. He understands what I need on the bike every time.

“And all the changes we did were an improvement. So, yeah, I have a new group but always I try to be very easy with the people.

“And I appreciate all the job that they did. And with Marco Rigamonti, especially, I like a lot because he was super precise and very organised for what we have and what we need to try. So, happy.”

Marquez ended pre-season testing in Thailand top of the timesheets, but turned heads with an impressive race run simulation.

Ducati revealed on the final day of testing that it would be racing with its 2024 engine for the next to years, having been unable to get the 2025-spec to perform how it wanted under braking.

It will also start the year on the 2024 aerodynamic package and 2024 chassis, feeling that the 2025 variants needs some more testing time and will do so at Jerez in April.

The 2025 MotoGP season begins on 28 February - 2 March with the Thai Grand Prix.

Quotes provided by Crash Indonesian Editor Derry Munikartono