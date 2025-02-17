Gigi Dall’Igna reveals “most difficult decision” for GP25 - and it wasn't the engine

Ducati boss sheds new light on development decisions

Marc Marquez, Ducati engineers gather around Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Gigi Dall’Igna has revealed that Ducati was “already partly prepared” to keep the GP24 engine after last November’s Barcelona MotoGP test.

Instead, choosing the aerodynamic package for the start of the 2025 season, “turned out to be the most difficult decision”.

MotoGP engine design will be frozen for the next two years ahead of the new 850cc era.

After persistent braking issues with Ducati's proposed 2025 engine during the winter tests in Barcelona, Sepang and Buriram it was decided that Francesco Bagnaia, team-mate Marc Marquez and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio would continue to race last year’s GP24 powerplant.

The factory-spec trio will also start the season on the GP24 chassis and aerodynamics. However, the chassis can be upgraded at any time while one in-season fairing update is allowed each year.

Writing on LinkedIn, Dall’Igna explained the difficulty in judging a new development “on just a few tracks and perhaps often under very particular grip conditions” before addressing the headline-grabbing engine decision:

“It was already clear in Barcelona that, although advantageous in terms of performance and ease of riding, it revealed a more complicated engine brake management,” wrote Ducati Corse general manager Dall’Igna.

“We were therefore already partly prepared to confirm the 2024 version and everything was ready for that choice.

“The aerodynamics package, on the other hand, turned out to be the most difficult decision. It brought undoubted advantages, especially on a track like Thailand’s Buriram, but risked bringing disadvantages on tracks with faster curves like Argentina and Qatar.

“We preferred caution, intending to test it out again with some upgrades at the next Jerez tests.”

But some new parts will already be on the ‘GP25s’ for the season-opening Thai Grand Prix.

“The [new] swingarm and the gearbox passed the test while, on the [ride height] lowering system, confirmation will be found during the race weekend,” Dall’Igna explained.

“It will certainly be a fiercely contested World Championship during which many manufacturers and many riders will have their say, but as always it will be the balance and competitiveness on each track that will ultimately make the difference,” he added, concluding:

“That’s it, let’s go! Come on, Ducati!”

Although Jorge Martin has taken the #1 plate to Aprilia, Ducati will be seeking to win its fourth MotoGP riders’ title in a row this season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

