Alex Marquez's judgement on factory Ducatis using '24 engine

"It will be more equal"

Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test

Alex Marquez understands why the factory Ducati team has reverted to the GP24 engine and thinks the decision can be ‘a good thing’ for him personally.

After braking issues with an updated GP25 engine in testing, Alex’s brother Marc Marquez and Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia will keep last year’s powerplant for the upcoming two-year MotoGP engine freeze.

The pair, plus VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, will also initially race with the GP24 chassis and aero.

That means all six Ducatis - the factory-spec GP25s plus satellite-spec GP24s of Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer and Franco Morbidelli - will start this season closer than ever in specification.

“It’s a good thing [for me] because we can compare a little bit and it will be more equal,” said Gresini rider Alex.

“I hope during the season they will not improve a lot! Because we have what we have now until the end.

“But apart from that, the 2024 bike is really nice to ride and it’s difficult to improve upon it.

“Also, they can’t take the risk to decide on [a new] engine for 2025 and 2026 if they don’t see clearly [the advantages].

“It’s better to keep the 2024 that you know is working really well.”

Alex has excelled on the GP24 in winter testing, setting the fastest lap at Barcelona and Sepang, then finishing second to his brother at Buriram.

Marc Marquez was the only Ducati rider to win races on a year-old bike last season, while team-mate to Alex at Gresini.

The 2025 world championship begins at Buriram on February 28.

Alex Marquez's judgement on factory Ducatis using '24 engine
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
How to watch F1 75 Live today: Schedule, timing, how to follow F1 launch show
F1 75 Live
F1 News
5m ago
F1 75 Live explained: Date, cars, liveries, celebrity performers
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
MotoGP News
6m ago
Alex Marquez's judgement on factory Ducatis using '24 engine
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK News
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega fastest as WorldSBK testing ends at Phillip Island
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test

More News

WSBK
9h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 2 as it happened
Razgatlioglu, Bautista, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK News
12h ago
Update on Toprak Razgatlioglu after “strange” testing crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
15h ago
Johann Zarco reveals his Honda MotoGP testing request
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
BSB News
15h ago
Will this BSB rookie take 2025 by storm?
BSB
WSBK News
15h ago
Alex Lowes: Phillip Island pit stop rule “strange”
Alex Lowes, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.