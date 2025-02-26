"The word I get from the Aprilia guys" about Marco Bezzecchi revealed

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi went some way to restoring his reputation during the 2025 MotoGP preseason after it took a hit in the 2024 season thanks to his work as the sole full-time rider in the factory Aprilia team for much of winter testing.

When Jorge Martin crashed himself out of this year’s preseason on the opening morning of the Sepang test, Aprilia seemed to be in trouble with only Bezzecchi remaining of its factory line-up.

After the Italian had been unable to get the Ducati GP23 to work for him and his style during the 2024 season, questions lingered over the Italian’s head about his ability to develop a bike.

Those questions, though, were answered positively by Bezzecchi in both Malaysia and Thailand during February's MotoGP testing season.

Marco Bezzecchi tipped for Thailand MotoGP

“He [Bezzecchi] was the standout rider, for me, of preseason,” MotoGP.com’s Jack Appleyard said in Buriram.

“His workload doubled in an instant [after Martin’s crash], in an already high-pressure environment, where suddenly the expectation was greater.

“There was a misconception that his riding ability was all natural talent, he did everything on instinct.

“But it’s far from that. The biggest word I get from the Aprilia guys, when I speak to them, is ‘feedback’.

“Marco is able to be so precise with his feedback, to feel the finest of details, so they can progress the motorcycle.

“[Jorge] Martin might have thought he would be the number one rider but Bez is going to be one to watch.

“He was competitive [at Buriram] which is Aprilia’s Kryptonite, that proves the advancements in key areas – notably hard straight-line braking.

“Don’t forget at round two we head to a place which is far from Aprilia’s Kryptonite: Argentina.

“A place they love, a place they’ve been successful, a place that Bezzecchi has been successful at.

“That could be the weekend that we see [Bezzecchi] return to his best. Victory is not out of the question.”