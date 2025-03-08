Pecco Bagnaia predicts performance upturn at upcoming MotoGP tracks “more on my side”

Two third places behind Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez marked an underwhelming beginning to the 2025 MotoGP season for Francesco Bagnaia, who has marked to upcoming circuits as ones that could favour him.

MotoGP next goes to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina, where Bagnaia’s championship-leading teammate Marc Marquez has won on three occasions – 2014, 2016, and 2019 – in dominant fashion; while the Spaniard was undefeated for six editions of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin between 2013–2018, and won there for a seventh time in 2021.

Two-time MotoGP World Champion Bagnaia is already 14 points down in the riders’ standings after the opening round of 22 this year, and has never stood on the podium in the premier class in either Argentina or the US.

Pecco Bagnaia identifies Argentina to gain ground

“Argentina also for Alex [Marquez] is very good (Marquez finished second in 2023 after Bagnaia crashed out), and for many riders is very good,” Bagnaia told the post-race press conference in Thailand when asked if he needed to manage his expectations for the next races considering Marc Marquez’s record at circuits such as Termas de Rio Hondo and the Circuit of the Americas.

“So, we need to work a lot and try to close that gap.

“But you never know, because sometimes you start a race weekend and you feel fantastic and everything comes to you easily, so we will try to do it.

“We are already two [years] that we are not going [to Argentina] and I cannot imagine the situation in terms of grip that we will find.”

Instead of looking at Argentina and the US as places where he could turn around his fortunes, Bagnaia was targeting the Qatar and Spanish GPs.

“So, let’s see and the maximum will be to not lose that many points, or gain points in the next two Grands Prix.

“Then we go to Qatar and Jerez that are two very good tracks for Marc [Marquez], but more on my side.”

Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi also indicated that he expects Bagnaia to take a step up in the next races.

“I expect in Argentina that Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] will fight for the win; while in Austin– wait [for] Qatar where I think Pecco will be very fast.”

He added: “There will be times where Pecco will lead the race, there will be times where Pecco will win races – when you are always on the podium, as Jorge [Martin] showed last year, then maybe you are a title contender.”