Joan Mir makes bold claim about Honda’s potential after Thai MotoGP

Strong Thai GP weekend leads Mir to set sights high

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Joan Mir believes Honda is in the fight to be best of the rest behind Ducati in MotoGP 2025 after an encouraging Thai Grand Prix weekend for the Japanese marque.

Honda was one of the surprise stories of the pre-season and carried on that solid form into the opening round of the new campaign last weekend at Buriram.

Mir qualified 11th on his RC213V and recovered to ninth in the sprint after losing places avoiding Marco Bezzecchi when the Aprilia rider spun his rear tyre off the line.

It marked Mir’s first sprint points since Jerez last year, while he was on course for a potential top seven result in the grand prix before crashing at the last corner on lap 15 of 26.

Joan Mir on Honda's Thai MotoGP

Without the crash, Mir reckons he could have been “close to the top five”, which would have put Honda as the first non-Ducati in the order, and believes this is the target HRC should realistically be aiming for now.

“A bit of a shame because for me today I think we could have made a good job,” Mir said on Sunday.

“I think today we could have been able to be very close to the top five with the pace that we were showing.

“And this is something in the last years I was not able to say to you in any race.

“So, it means that we are on the way. I think this is the worst scenario that we can have in terms of temperatures and we were strong. So, I’m happy.”

Asked by Crash.net if best of the rest was realistic for Honda now, Mir added: “Yeah, we have to go for it.

“I think the Ducati, at the moment we cannot compete with them.

“But with all the rest I think we can. I think we showed in this race what we can do and this is something that keeps me boosted for the next one.

“Hopefully we can find the solution for this thing of the heat, because honestly it was hard.”

Mir noted all weekend at Buriram that the Honda struggled in extremely hot conditions, with the Spaniard blaming his crash on the temperature of his bike: “I think it was the worst time I had on a motorbike for this burning - I was never burning like this.”

With Mir crashing out, LCR’s Johann Zarco took top Honda honours in seventh, which already exceeds the Japanese marque’s best result from the entirety of 2024.

Luca Marini on the sister factory team Honda was 12th, which equals his best result from last year too.

He believes Honda has gained 0.4s per lap in pace compared to the 2024 bike.

“I think we gained, compared to our pace from last year, four tenths,” he explained.

“Maybe we were 1.2s [off the pace], at the moment we are maybe 0.8s but we don’t know how much Marquez has in the pocket.

“For sure he was managing a lot in the front. They will grow up a bit but I think there is a limit that you can’t go faster than this with the tyres, which are amazing because we are doing the lap times in an incredible way and very constant during the races.

“But of course we can get closer to them during the year, I hope as soon as possible.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
16m ago
Driver who previously worked with Angela Cullen returns to racing without her
Marcus Armstrong with Angela Cullen
MotoGP News
35m ago
Joan Mir makes bold claim about Honda’s potential after Thai MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 Feature
52m ago
Dive into F1 testing data proves Lando Norris is the man to beat
Lando Norris
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Marc Marquez’s rivals were spared an even more brutal beatdown
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Davide Tardozzi responds to Marc Marquez “mistake” theory
Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Adrian Newey will earn £89k per day as he begins work at Aston Martin today
Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll
F1 News
3h ago
“Speculation, some people think” that Mercedes running “fake” trick on W16
Mercedes
F1 News
4h ago
Damon Hill’s judgement of Lewis Hamilton’s “last chapter” at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
4h ago
F1 design genius Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin start date is today
Adrian Newey is joining Aston Martin for F1 2025
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jack Miller salvages top Yamaha result, feared loose fairing would “deploy” at 330km/h
Jack Miller