Problem identified after Ducati “tried and tried” with 2025 engine

Ducati’s decision over their engine was the key topic in pre-season MotoGP testing.

They opted to stick with their 2024 engine - which dominated the championship last year - rather than using the 2025 version.

Marc Marquez demonstrated what the old engine could do by smashing his rivals at the Thailand MotoGP.

Ducati engine decision debated

“The situation is that the 2024 bike is that good, that they didn’t manage to improve it,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli said.

“They turned up with a 2025 engine that was tested in Sepang but the riders had reservations right away.

“They felt the bike was one step better in the acceleration phase but two steps worse in the braking.

“That comes when manufacturers change the inertia of the engine.

“They went heavier, and it makes the bike feel sweet in acceleration, it flows better.

“But that means more inertia so, in the braking zones, you struggle to stop the bike. I think that’s what happened.

“They tried and tried with the setup but when the DNA of an engine is a certain way, it’s very hard to change it.

“They decided not to take the risk, they decided the 2024 was better.

“For us that’s great because there are more Ducati riders with a similar package.”

Neil Hodgson said: “In the testing phase when they were slightly unsure, they gave all Ducati riders the opportunity to test the ‘25 engine.

“So it wasn’t just feedback from the factory team. That’s the beauty of having six good riders.

“The general consensus was that the ‘24 was better.

“If they were allowed to tweak the ‘25 they would’ve eventually found a sweet spot.

“But we have got an engine freeze so you can’t change the spec of the engine. It wasn’t worth the gamble.”

Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are now committed to using the 2024 engine for the rest of the 2025 season.

Both factory Ducati riders admitted their preference to use the older version after trying both in pre-season testing.

Ducati remain the team to beat ahead of the second round in Argentina next week.