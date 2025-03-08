An unexpected MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s

Marc Marquez's data mentioned for an under-the-radar MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

One MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s by a mutual ally.

Marquez demonstrated his brilliance at the Thailand MotoGP by claiming pole, winning the sprint and cruising to a debut grand prix win.

But it was his outstanding work last year at Gresini, riding a year-old Ducati, which is the source of the comparison.

Fermin Aldeguer, the rookie who replaced Marquez at Gresini this year, produced some eye-catchingly similar stats.

“I spoke to Frankie Carchedi who works with Aldeguer,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“He is very impressed with the 19-year-old sensation.

“He said ‘some of the things I’ve seen in the data are Marc Marquez-esque’. But ‘we are trying to figure out why he is inconsistent’.

“It looks like his temperament, when things aren’t going well he gets stroppy!

“At least when you’ve got a crew chief with so much experience, you listen.

“Aldeguer will take on board to be calm and not panicking.”

Fermin Aldeguer 'doing something similar' to Marc Marquez

Michael Laverty added: “The man who has just worked with a generational talent, one of the fastest ever, he’s looking at your data and saying ‘you are doing something similar to Marc’.

“As a rookie that fills you with confidence.

“He is trying to calm his temperament. It was interesting that they were the initial comments from Gresini Ducati.

“He is inconsistent but you can work on that, it’s a weakness to identify.

“Learn to keep calm in a weekend. If it doesn’t go well in FP1, bring it back, steady the ship.”

The signing of Aldeguer last year by Ducati was seen as a coup.

The young Spaniard was signed by the manufacturer and it was later decided he would be placed at Gresini, where Marquez was vacating after his factory promotion.

Aldeguer qualified 15th for the Thailand MotoGP then finished the sprint and the grand prix in 13th.

Fellow rookie Ai Ogura was more noticeable after finishing fifth on Sunday.

But Aldeguer is already attracting comparisons on his year-old Ducati to what Marquez did in 2024 - meaning Ducati’s teenage star could be set for a bright future.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Pecco Bagnaia predicts performance upturn at upcoming MotoGP tracks “more on my side”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5m ago
“What’s the point?” Admission from mystery F1 team boss
F1
NASCAR News
25m ago
Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR on Phoenix debut
Katherine Legge
MotoGP News
55m ago
Behind-the-scenes insight into telling Marc Marquez body language
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
O’Sullivan: Super Formula gives closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Zak O'Sullivan

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle explains why Lewis Hamilton “won’t feel any pressure” at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
An unexpected MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s
Marc Marquez
F1 Feature
4h ago
International Women's Day: Five talents who may be F1's next female driver
Abbi Pulling was the class of the field in F1 Academy last year
F1 News
5h ago
“Well-connected” insider “with access to data” has bad news for Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jack Miller: “There’s more to squeeze out of” Yamaha inline-four engine
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.