An unexpected MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s

One MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s by a mutual ally.

Marquez demonstrated his brilliance at the Thailand MotoGP by claiming pole, winning the sprint and cruising to a debut grand prix win.

But it was his outstanding work last year at Gresini, riding a year-old Ducati, which is the source of the comparison.

Fermin Aldeguer, the rookie who replaced Marquez at Gresini this year, produced some eye-catchingly similar stats.

“I spoke to Frankie Carchedi who works with Aldeguer,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“He is very impressed with the 19-year-old sensation.

“He said ‘some of the things I’ve seen in the data are Marc Marquez-esque’. But ‘we are trying to figure out why he is inconsistent’.

“It looks like his temperament, when things aren’t going well he gets stroppy!

“At least when you’ve got a crew chief with so much experience, you listen.

“Aldeguer will take on board to be calm and not panicking.”

Fermin Aldeguer 'doing something similar' to Marc Marquez

Michael Laverty added: “The man who has just worked with a generational talent, one of the fastest ever, he’s looking at your data and saying ‘you are doing something similar to Marc’.

“As a rookie that fills you with confidence.

“He is trying to calm his temperament. It was interesting that they were the initial comments from Gresini Ducati.

“He is inconsistent but you can work on that, it’s a weakness to identify.

“Learn to keep calm in a weekend. If it doesn’t go well in FP1, bring it back, steady the ship.”

The signing of Aldeguer last year by Ducati was seen as a coup.

The young Spaniard was signed by the manufacturer and it was later decided he would be placed at Gresini, where Marquez was vacating after his factory promotion.

Aldeguer qualified 15th for the Thailand MotoGP then finished the sprint and the grand prix in 13th.

Fellow rookie Ai Ogura was more noticeable after finishing fifth on Sunday.

But Aldeguer is already attracting comparisons on his year-old Ducati to what Marquez did in 2024 - meaning Ducati’s teenage star could be set for a bright future.