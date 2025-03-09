One MotoGP rider warned “this is his last go”

Every year some MotoGP riders know they are potentially entering their final season.

Those under pressure have often staved off the dreaded axe in the previous year to give themselves one final attempt.

This season, Jack Miller has been cited as a rider whose career depends on his 2025 results.

“He has never changed from the day I met him when he was a Moto3 rider,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“It’s his 11th year and he’s an incredible character. This is his last real go at it, in MotoGP.

“Pramac is a team he worked with before when they were with Ducati.

“He looked happy and relaxed - but when doesn’t he? That’s his default setting.”

Miller was dropped last year by KTM and admitted his MotoGP career was virtually over - until an unexpected reprieve.

Pramac moved from Ducati to Yamaha, and gave him a contract for 2025.

The Yamaha appears to have taken a positive step in the right direction this year.

Miller finished 11th at the Thailand MotoGP, delivering his new employers their best result of the weekend.

Problem approaching for Yamaha?

Yamaha bolstered their ranks this year by acquiring Pramac, then adding Miller and teammate Miguel Oliveira.

Their experience of the Honda, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia could be key to developing the Yamaha.

But they also brought in Augusto Fernandez as a test rider, after he lost his Tech3 KTM ride last year.

Fernandez has been important during pre-season not least because Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha’s regular test rider, is still injured.

Andrea Dovizioso has deputised for Crutchlow.

But Fernandez now has the added responsibility of replacing the injured Jonathan Rea, and racing in the World Superbike Championship.

He must get used to a new bike and tyres quickly.

“We have seen riders do it,” Michael Laverty noted.

“Michele Pirro springs to mind - he can jump on a Ducati with Pirelli rubber in Superbikes, then jump on a Desmosedici with Michelin rubber and immediately fly.

“The problem with Fernandez? He doesn’t have experience with Pirelli tyres.

“It’s a shame Crutchlow is still on the sidelines. Dovi is filling the void.

“It’s important to be on track and taking every bit of information they can glean from their test riders.

“Currently the Yamaha lacks horsepower to fight the Ducatis and BMWs.

“The riding style between the M1 and R1 are similar - but the electronics do change.”