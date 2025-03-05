Marc Marquez makes surprising 2025 Ducati MotoGP comparison

Marc Marquez says he hasn’t felt as good as he did on a MotoGP bike at last weekend’s Thai Grand Prix since the 2020 Spanish GP when he was with Honda.

The eight-time grand prix world champion kicked off the 2025 season in perfect fashion, qualifying on pole and winning both races on his debut with the factory Ducati team.

It puts him at the top of the world championship for the first time since Valencia 2019, the year he won his sixth premier class title.

Reflecting on the 2025 Thai GP weekend, Marquez says it’s the best he has felt on a bike since the fateful 2020 Spanish GP at Jerez.

In that race, Marquez ran off track early on while leading but recovered through the field to challenge for victory until he crashed in the closing stages and badly broke his arm.

Marc Marquez's comparison to Jerez 2020

“The last time I felt like this on a bike, Jerez 2020,” he said.

“It was the last time I felt super good. All the pre-season, not only here.

“For me it was more important Malaysia test than here [in Thailand] because Malaysia is a tricky circuit for me, and I felt super good.

“So, since Jerez 2020 I haven’t felt like this. I feel calm, I feel relaxed… I don’t know, I can’t explain.

“But the key point is I’m riding because I’m enjoying this work.

“I’m not riding to achieve a goal. I achieved many things already in my life.

“And now I understand I will enjoy it. If I can fight for the championship until the end and it arrives, it’s welcome. If not, it will not change me.”

Marquez threatened his dominant Thai GP weekend in the final pre-season test at Buriram, but says it was his form in Malaysia - at a typically weak track for him - that was more reassuring for him.

“Yeah, to start the season like this, with the double victory, with 37 points, starting a new journey like this is something that gives me a very good feedback,” he added.

“I knew here in Thailand was a good chance to fight for the victory, because in Malaysia I felt good.

“If in Malaysia I feel good it means I’m in a good shape. So, in Malaysia I was very close to the level of these two guys [Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia] and here from the beginning I felt super good.

“I need to keep going, keep pushing because we are only in the first race and I know that from one day to the other everything can change.

“But I’m enjoying it and I will try to enjoy it all season.”

