Official: MotoGP announces huge change in tyre supplier for 2027

MotoGP has announced that Pirelli will become the sole tyre supplier for the world championship from the 2027 season, replacing Michelin.

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been the control supplier for the premier class since 2016, when it took over from Bridgestone.

Its future in MotoGP has been under question for some time, with Pirelli joining the paddock last year as Moto2 and Moto3 tyre supplier adding further to speculation.

On Thursday 6 March, MotoGP has announced that its partnership with Michelin will come to an end in 2026 and Pirelli will take over as sole tyre supplier for all three grand prix classes the following season.

Pirelli will also supply the MotoE World Championship.

The move is designed to ensure riders coming up the ranks will ride on the same tyres throughout their career, with riders currently stepping from Pirelli rubber in Moto3 and Moto2 to Michelin in MotoGP.

A statement from MotoGP read: “Pirelli will become the official tyre supplier to MotoGP from 2027.

“A new five-year contract until 2031 inclusive, currently being finalised, will coincide with a new era for the sport as new MotoGP bikes and technical regulations debut in 2027.

“The strategy of having a single supplier in the paddock will provide the perfect development ladder for the champions of tomorrow to hone their craft on their way to the top.

“Further details on the tyre allocations and specifications to be supplied by Pirelli will be announced soon.

“Pirelli currently supply Moto2, Moto3 and much of the Road to MotoGP.

“Now, their presence in the sport will expand to the pinnacle of racing, MotoGP, and into MotoE, the electric World Championship.

“Michelin will remain the exclusive supplier for MotoGP and MotoE until the end of the current technical regulations, at the close of the 2026 season.

“Over the next two seasons Michelin will continue to provide its technical support, its products and world class technology, assuring the safety, performance and racing which makes MotoGP the most exciting sport on Earth.

“As a pioneer in world-class electric motorcycle racing, Michelin will remain committed to MotoE throughout 2025 and 2026, continuing to innovate and to make its tyres—already featuring a high percentage of renewable and recycled materials—even more sustainable.”

The switch to Pirelli rubber will coincide with MotoGP’s move to an 850cc engine formula.

Pirelli is currently sole tyre supplier in Formula 1 through to the end of 2027, meaning it will have a major presence in motorsport’s two biggest championships.

The Italian tyre manufacturer’s current deal with F1 does have an option to be extended beyond 2027, though how its MotoGP operation affects remains unclear.

Pirelli also supplies tyres in the World Superbike Championship, with that deal currently to the end of 2026.