KTM issues strong “watch us” statement after winning crucial survival vote

KTM has taken out a full page advert in an Austrian newspaper to issue a statement on its recent financial woes, telling its doubters to “watch us”.

The Austrian manufacturer entered into self-administration in late November as it faced total collapse from a financial crisis that had enveloped the company.

Having tallied up debts of over €2 billion, KTM’s restructuring plan to repay 30% of this to creditors was accepted last week.

It needs to pay €548 million to clear these debts, but reports in recent weeks say KTM has received pledges of up to €900 million in investment from at least 23 different parties.

The brand is also set to restart production, which has been paused since December, later this month after receiving €50 million from 49% stakeholder Bajaj Auto.

KTM also announced this week that long-time CEO, and latterly co-CEO, Stefan Pierer was stepping down from the board. Gottfried Neumeister is now CEO.

Taking out an ad in Kronen Zeitung under the title of ‘Passion never goes bankrupt’, KTM wrote: “We were too fast and crashed out of the corner.

“But we’re getting back on our feet. The race goes on. The race for the future. The truth is, when your back is against the wall, there’s only one direction - forward.

“It’s probably fate that we’re a company that builds vehicles without reverse gear. 'READY TO RACE' isn’t just a slogan. It’s our inner drive.

“Our riders know that, if you fall, you have to get back on the bike as quickly as possible. That’s exactly what we have to do now.

“Forward, with courage, passion, and the same unshakeable spirit that has always defined KTM.

“The road won’t be easy, but it never has been. KTM motorcycles were built for exactly this, overcoming hurdles, being successful on long journeys, achieving goals, no matter the condition.

“We’re back and have learned from our mistakes. This also means that we listen more than ever to the people who accompany us - above all to our clients and our employees.

“We shouldn’t only reinvent KTM for ourselves, but together with you. We’re have more transparency in the future.

“For everyone who has accompanied us through our recent lows, thank you. You’re part of our journey, which is only now really beginning.

“You’re the reason why we fight. To everyone who doubted us… watch us!”

KTM’s future in MotoGP remains uncertain through all of this, with an initial administrators report last December stating that a “planned” withdrawal from grand prix racing was on the cards.

The Austrian manufacturer endured a tough start to the 2025 season last weekend in Thailand, with its leading rider Brad Binder in a distant eighth after Pedro Acosta crashed early on.