Michelin respond after MotoGP exit in 2027 is confirmed

Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s motorsport boss, says MotoGP’s plans for a sole tyre supplier for all classes from 2027 was “not an option” for the French brand.

On Thursday 6 March, MotoGP announced that Pirelli would become MotoGP’s tyre supplier from the 2027 season as part of a wider move to have every class running the same rubber.

Currently, Pirelli is the sole supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 class, while Michelin has provided tyres for MotoGP since 2016.

But Dorna Sports wants to unify tyre supply across all classes, which is something Michelin says was not part of its plans while discussing the renewal of its current deal beyond 2026.

“After several months of discussion regarding the extension of Michelin’s MotoGP contract after the 2026 season, Dorna Sports has decided to select a sole tyre supplier for all classes,” Taramasso said.

“So, this means MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, MotoE and also the series like Rookies Cup and Talent Cup.

“Unfortunately this set-up was not an option for Michelin, which has always prioritised the MotoGP and the MotoE.

“MotoGP represents the pinnacle of motorcycle racing and it serves to us as a measured testing ground for all technological innovation.

“It’s the platform where Michelin develops the expertise, it gets a lot of data, it sets records in collaboration with the manufacturers and the best riders in the world.

“We respect Dorna’s position and remain focused on our role as the tyre supplier for the seasons 2025 and 2026 for MotoE and MotoGP. We will continue to work hand in hand with our partners.”

Pirelli took over from Dunlop as sole tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 class last year, which began speculation of it eventually expanding into the premier class.

The Italian brand also acts as sole tyre supplier for the World Superbike Championship, with its current deal running to the end of 2026.

As well as WorldSBK, Pirelli will continue to be Formula 1’s tyre supplier until the end of 2027 and has an option in its contract to extend.

It’s unclear how Pirelli’s MotoGP plans will affects its current efforts in WorldSBK and F1.