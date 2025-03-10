Could 2025 Argentina MotoGP be a repeat of Aragon 2024 for Marc Marquez?

Marc Marquez made the perfect start to the 2025 season with the factory Ducati squad at the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, winning both races from pole.

MotoGP now heads to Argentina this weekend for its first visit to Termas de Rio Hondo since 2023. But it will be Marquez’s first since 2019.

Absent in recent years as a result of injury, as well as COVID cancelling the round in 2020 and 2021, and government cuts in the country forcing the 2024 edition to be scrapped, Marquez returns to the scene of one of his most dominant wins.

In 2019, the then-Honda rider won by 9.816s - though he was 12.408s clear of the field when he started the final lap.

Track conditions in Argentina tend to be dirty, suiting Marquez’s style - as he showed last year in similar circumstances at Aragon.

“Much the same as Thailand, to be honest with you,” Crash Senior Journalist Lewis Duncan says on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast when asked how Argentina will go.

“I think you look at the past in Argentina, you look at the riders who have generally been quite quick there - especially in recent times, it’s the two Marquez brothers.

“The last time Marc raced there was 2019 and he won by almost 10 seconds over Valentino Rossi; after two or three laps he was two seconds clear.

“This is one of these types of tracks where, maybe not so much the layout, but the condition of the track is always dirty.

“We haven’t been there for a few years. So, we’re turning up to conditions ideal for Marc Marquez.

“As a reference, you’re looking at Aragon last year, that dirty track and the natural instinct of Marc with his feel for grip taking over.

“It’s going to be hard for the others to beat him. I don’t want to put a negative spin on it, but it will be very hard to beat him.

“He’s gotten that first weekend out the way now, in Thailand he’s done the win, he’s gotten over those initial nerves and expectations and now he knows what he can do on that bike.

“He’s going to be a bit more relaxed coming to Argentina and that’s a problem for the others.”

Crash Social Media Manager and podcast host Jordan Moreland adds: “It’s when he’s at his most dangerous, when he’s in that flow state he goes into and he knows.

“I think the reference of 2019, which is hard to believe it’s his last time here, six years ago because he’s been injured, COVID, all that stuff.

“When you think of the podium that day, it was Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso on the podium with him.

“I think Marquez comes into the weekend, the Aragon point is so relevant here: the dirty track, he thrives in these conditions and I think who can get close to him?

“Is it going to be a repeat, will it be his brother, are we going to see Marco Bezzecchi come strong on the Aprilia?

“For Pecco Bagnaia, it’s kind of a circuit of bogey results and he kind of hinted already after Thailand he knows how strong both Marquez brothers will be at the next two rounds.”