Pramac Yamaha owner Paolo Campinoti has said that Marc Marquez would be the “last person” that Valentino Rossi would like to see win this year’s MotoGP title.

Marquez, who won the opening Sprint and Grand Prix of the 2025 season in Thailand, would move equal with Rossi on nine World Championship titles were he to win this year’s MotoGP crown; and would draw level with Rossi on seven premier class crowns.

The Spaniard’s closest rival in the title chase this year is likely to be his factory Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who was third in both races in Thailand and who has been a part of Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy since 2014.

Campinoti – whose Pramac Racing team was the official satellite team of Ducati until the end of last season, when the team’s Jorge Martin won the world title before it made the switch to Yamaha – said that it’s “normal” for Rossi to be disturbed by the prospect of success for Marquez, with whom the Italian formed an intense rivalry in the 2010s.

“It's a cold war, we need someone to solve it,” said Campinoti in an interview with Corriere Della Sera.

“The last person Valentino [Rossi] would like to see win is [Marc] Marquez. This can affect the climate a little, the general serenity. But it's normal, it's an open wound.”

On this year’s title battle, Campinoti indicated that he sees things quite equally between Marquez and Bagnaia, despite the former’s dominant start to 2025.

“They are two [top riders], [Francesco] Bagnaia is much more reserved but he is incredible,” he said.

“Marc is a cannibal. On the same level, they will decide the desire to win and the balance inside the garage. I hope everything goes well, but it is not a given.”

Campinoti added that Ducati’s decision to choose Marquez – instead of Jorge Martin – to partner Bagnaia for this season was a factor in his decision to move his Pramac team from Ducati to Yamaha.

“Gigi [Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager] is a genius,” Campinoti said.

“He felt gratified to have the strong rider of recent years.

“Marc has completely questioned himself for him, he gave in after a very long courtship. Gigi is a bit of an engineer-playboy.

“I would not have made this decision, but I understand it. This choice also made me lean towards Yamaha."

He added: “I was part of a project: I took the younger riders to make them grow. So I felt a little out of place.

“From a point of reference for Ducati I became one of many. With Yamaha we have regained centrality.”