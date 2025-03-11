Storm-hit Jerez provides update on MotoGP as other race is postponed

The Jerez circuit has been forced to postpone a race due to flooding.

The 2025 season-opening round of the Spanish Superbike Championship has been pushed back from its scheduled slot on 22-23 March.

It has been given a new date of 5-6 April to allow the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto extra time to recover from the terrible weather it was struck by.

MotoGP goes to Jerez on 25-27 April and is set to go ahead as planned.

Jerez postpones a race but MotoGP not at-risk

Torrential rain in the area of Spain brought back worrying memories of the situation in Valencia last year, which caused the MotoGP season-finale to be moved to Barcelona.

However, despite the problems at the Jerez track caused by the weather, there is not expected to be any postponement of next month’s MotoGP round.

The Spanish Superbike Championship’s opening round is not the only event at the Jerez circuit to be postponed, but it is the most high-profile.

More than 120 liters of rain per square meter were recorded in less than half an hour on Monday of last week, Todo Circuito report.

This flooded parts of the track and caused structural damage to other areas.

Turns 7, 8 and 11 are overrun by mud, water and gravel. The asphalt was damaged at Turn 13 (named after Jorge Lorenzo).

The mayor of Jerez, María José García-Pelayo, said: "We know that in certain corners there has been damage to the asphalt, but not to the track.

“What we have been able to verify are defects in the outer area of the curves, as well as inside some buildings.

"Action is being taken as quickly as possible in the circuit and in the different rural neighborhoods and in Nuevas Jarilla.

“A major cleaning has to be done because, once the water has been removed, a lot of mud has remained."

He added about next month’s MotoGP round: "For the peace of mind of the fans, the Jerez Circuit guarantees that these works that are being undertaken guarantee that the Spanish Grand Prix will be held as scheduled.

"The Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto has already put all the human and material resources at its disposal to resume the activity as soon as possible.”