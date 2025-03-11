Fabio Quartararo lap time revealed after hitting dirt with motocross champion

Fabio Quartararo joined his compatriot Maxime Renaux for a day of motocross riding before the MotoGP season began.

Fabio Quartararo rides Maxime Renaux's Yamaha YZ450FM. Credit: YouTube/Yamaha Racing.
Fabio Quartararo rides Maxime Renaux's Yamaha YZ450FM. Credit: YouTube/Yamaha Racing.

Ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season beginning in Thailand, Fabio Quartararo headed to the CDG MX Retreat in Spain with the factory Yamaha MXGP team to ride Maxime Renaux’s factory YZ450FM dirt bike.

Quartararo is not a total stranger to motocross, but his admission – featured in the video Yamaha published showcasing Quartararo’s ride on Renaux’s YZ450 – that his Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team requests that he avoids jumps when riding on the dirt is at least an indication of the level he is limited to as a result of safety concerns.

Renaux, on the other hand, is the 2021 MX2 World Champion and was the MX Open rider in the victorious French team at the 2023 Motocross of Nations.

It’s a difference in speed that was perhaps best displayed in Yamaha’s video when Quartararo was being talked through Renaux’s bike, and the 2021 MotoGP World Champion being surprised at how stiff his compatriot has the suspension and steering set on his factory bike.

When they hit the track, Renaux laid down a 2:04.6 lap time, which Quartararo got to almost within 16 seconds of with a 2:20.9.

Renaux came into the 2025 season off the back of two injury-hit years, including one foot injury that even the #959 himself has admitted will never allow his foot to fully recover.

However, at the MXGP season-opener in Argentina, Renaux defeated 2015 MXGP World Champion Romain Febvre in the Qualifying Race, and then won the Grand Prix overall on the Sunday – his 2-1 score beating Febvre’s 1-2 thanks to a better second race result.

MXGP had its first race of the year on the same weekend as MotoGP, 28 February–2 March, so while Renaux was taking an early points lead in Argentina, Quartararo was struggling to 15th in Thailand thanks to what he suggested after the race could have been a problem with his rear tyre.

Both will be back in action this weekend (14–16 March) as MotoGP heads from Thailand to Argentina for round two of the season, the second round of MXGP takes place in Castilla la Mancha, Spain.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Storm-hit Jerez provides update on MotoGP as other race is postponed
Jerez
WSBK News
11m ago
Jonathan Rea gives recovery timeline update: “It’s hard to be patient”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
29m ago
Fabio Quartararo lap time revealed after hitting dirt with motocross champion
Fabio Quartararo rides Maxime Renaux's Yamaha YZ450FM. Credit: YouTube/Yamaha Racing.
F1 News
44m ago
Positioning in Ferrari cockpit details emerge about “positive” Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Le Mans News
1h ago
Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar set for IMSA debut at Sebring
Aston Martin Valkyrie

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Jack Doohan told he has to ‘drive out of skin’ to keep F1 seat
Jack Doohan
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel highlights the “biggest shift” Lewis Hamilton must overcome at Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel embraces Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
“The last person Valentino Rossi would like to see win is Marc Marquez”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Kush Maini joins Alpine’s reserve and test driver roster in F1
Kush Maini, Alpine
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle has his say on Angela Cullen's return with Lewis Hamilton
Angela Cullen