Pecco Bagnaia told to “watch his back” as true extent of deficit is highlighted

Pecco Bagnaia has been warned that the Argentina MotoGP will pose even more problems for him than in Thailand.

Bagnaia was forced to watch his new factory Ducati teammate Marc Marquez storm to pole position then take two victories at the 2025 season-opener.

Bagnaia was third in qualifying, the sprint and the grand prix but was no match for either of the Marquez brothers ahead of him.

The second MotoGP round of the year is in Argentina this weekend, a favourite track of Marquez’s presenting him with a great chance to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Jordan Moreland told the Crash MotoGP podcast about Bagnaia in Argentina: “It’s a bogey circuit for him.

“He hinted after the Thai Grand Prix that he knows Marquez will be strong at the next two rounds.”

Pecco Bagnaia must 'bag points' at Argentina MotoGP

Lewis Duncan said about Bagnaia’s hopes: “I don’t think he becomes a favourite. He needs to come to Argentina and Austin looking to just bag points.

“If he can be on the podium at both, then that’s a win.

“This is a bogey circuit for Pecco. When we last raced here, in a wet race, he was running second then crashed out unforced.

“These next few weeks will be the time for Pecco to do what he can, and make sure he doesn’t leak too many points to Marquez.

“It’s a long season. There are circuits coming that are good for Bagnaia.

“He just needs to get through the next few weekends.

“Officially he was 2.4s from Marquez [in Thailand]. But consider the circumstances of that race: the tyre pressure issue for Marc, slowing down, deliberating riding off the pace.

“We worked out, based on the first six laps before Marc did what he did, the average pace had Pecco 10s behind. That’s the reality.

“He needs to chip away at that.”

However, Bagnaia’s job will become even more difficult at the second round of the year, it has been predicted.

Despite riding the best machinery in MotoGP, his challengers will multiply in Argentina.

“He will find more rivals here,” Lewis Duncan added. “Aprilia is a good bike here, and Marco Bezzecchi won his first grand prix in Argentina.

“The Aprilia started well in Thailand at one of its weaker circuits. Ai Ogura was sensational as a rookie.

“Aprilia’s charge might be led by Bezzecchi. It’s a good package.

“Alex Marquez will look at minimum second-place. Maybe he can take the fight to Marc.

“Pecco needs to watch his back. We’re yet to see Pedro Acosta, who didn’t have a good Thai Grand Prix.

“And obviously Honda and Yamaha. Joan Mir was really competitive before he crashed [in Thailand].

“There are a few more hurdles facing Bagnaia than there were in Thailand.

“Unfortunately, one is that his teammate will be strong, still.”