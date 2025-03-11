Update given on Balaton Park MotoGP homologation as debut race date closes in

Work at the Balaton Park circuit is “ongoing” ahead of its MotoGP debut later this year.

Gantry at Balaton Park circuit. Credit: Balaton Park.
Balaton Park is five months away from making its debut in the MotoGP World Championship, and it is still awaiting FIM homologation.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is set for the weekend of 22–24 August at the 4.115km (2.557-mile) circuit located in the west of the country; the second round of the first of four post-summer-break back-to-back sequences with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring taking place a week beforehand on 15–17 August.

Around one month before that, it’s due to debut on the World Superbike calendar on 25–27 July, the final round before the production derivative series heads into a five-week summer break.

As a result, the circuit has around four months to obtain FIM homologation to host the two races it is scheduled for this year.

According to FIM President Jorge Viegas, work at Balaton Park is ongoing in order to obtain homologation.

“The route and the safety requirements will be the same,” FIM President Jorge Viegas said, speaking to Speedweek.

“The homologation is done for MotoGP, so it's also good for Superbikes.

“Tome Alfonso, who is our safety officer, is closely following the renovation work in Balaton and Brno, both of which are ongoing.”

MotoGP Safety Officer Tome Alfonso told Speedweek that the work ongoing at Balaton is expected to be finished by mid-June.

“The last FIM inspection visit to the Balaton Circuit took place on 13 February,” Alfonso said.

“Work on the route is underway and is in line with the work plan we received in November, which was reviewed during the visit.

“The work is on schedule, meets the requirements of the FIM and, weather permitting, should be completed by mid-June.”

