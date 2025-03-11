Meet the robot which Ducati hopes will be key to MotoGP success

This tiny robot is a significant part of Ducati’s MotoGP success.

Lenovo NTB-01 track scanner. Credit: Lenovo.
Lenovo NTB-01 track scanner. Credit: Lenovo.

The Ducati-Lenovo partnership has entered its seventh MotoGP season in 2025, but unlike many non-motorcycling or non-automotive sponsorships the Lenovo sticker on the factory Ducati Desmosedicis are about much more fairing space and cash.

Part of Ducati’s rise to the summit of MotoGP has been its ability to use technology such as machine learning to increase the efficiency of its development and its setup work at the track.

Lenovo, being a computing company, has been able to assist in this, partly thanks to a motorised scanner that, since the second half of the 2024 season, Ducati has used to scan the tracks that feature on the MotoGP calendar.

The scans create a 200GB digital recreation of a circuit with details included such as camber angles in corners.

This allows for improved accuracy of Ducati’s simulation models, which help to predict the outcomes of different changes in setup based on track conditions, or how differences in ambient conditions could affect track grip and therefore bike performance.

According to Lenovo, supplying the simulation models with more accurate data can lead to improvements in race times of between 2.5 and three seconds.

For reference, the first non-Ducati at this year’s Thai Grand Prix was Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura, who was 7.450 seconds behind Ducati Lenovo Team’s Marc Marquez at the chequered flag.

So, it’s hard to say, based on Lenovo’s numbers, that the combination of the scans and the simulation models are making all of the difference for Ducati, especially when there were also three other Ducatis between Marquez and Ogura in Thailand, but it’s still a significant part of a substantial margin that Ducati appears to have – or at least that which it exhibited in Thailand.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
22m ago
Marco Bezzecchi “very happy” to make Argentina MotoGP return, “disappointed” to miss 2024
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
33m ago
Is Lewis Hamilton ready to win with Ferrari? Five big F1 Australian GP questions
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
56m ago
Update given on Balaton Park MotoGP homologation as debut race date closes in
Gantry at Balaton Park circuit. Credit: Balaton Park.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Meet the robot which Ducati hopes will be key to MotoGP success
Lenovo NTB-01 track scanner. Credit: Lenovo.
BSB News
2h ago
Suzuki 2025 National Sportbike entrant named
BSB

More News

IndyCar News
2h ago
RLL signs Takuma Sato for 2025 Indy 500 return
F1 News
2h ago
Damon Hill warns Lando Norris: Don’t fall into Max Verstappen “trap” again
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia told to “watch his back” as true extent of deficit is highlighted
Pecco Bagnaia
NASCAR News
3h ago
Joe Gibbs was “ready to upchuck” in tense final-lap Phoenix battle
Christopher Bell
F1 News
4h ago
Liam Lawson’s first Red Bull F1 season alongside Max Verstappen “make or break”
Liam Lawson