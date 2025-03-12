Marc Marquez credits two MotoGP rivals for key riding style change

Marc Marquez has revealed that he has made intentional changes to his riding style for the 2025 MotoGP season, even admitting that his previous style was “more beautiful”.

The Spanish rider has historically been known for his flamboyant riding style, pioneering the ‘elbow down’ style that is prevalent today, sliding both tyres on corner entry, and often crashing several times per race weekend as he sought to find the limit.

However, the eight-times World Champion won both races at the 2025 MotoGP season opener in Thailand without crashing once all weekend, and while barely allowing his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 to step out of line.

“One of the things I've worked on the most this winter is to be even cleaner in my riding,” Ducati Lenovo’s Marquez told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“I'm not 20 anymore, I'm 32, I have to manage the falls, my body. That's why I have to be clean and manage my energy.

“I know that before my riding was more beautiful, but last year I understood that for me it is better that way.

“Then, for qualifying, I can go more aggressive, but I will achieve it step by step.”

Marc Marquez credits two MotoGP rivals

While one of Marquez’s stand-out strengths through his entire MotoGP career has been left-hand corners, the right-handers presented as a problem area for him last year in comparison to riders such as Francesco Bagnaia.

The Spaniard says that he has tried to learn from the style of Bagnaia and other Ducati riders to improve in this area.

“I also worked on the right-hand corners, to improve myself,” he said.

“I did it by observing Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] a lot, because he's very strong. But also my brother Alex [Marquez].

“I've improved and I'm losing less than before. My goal was not to be much faster than before, but more consistent.”

He added: "I've watched a lot of videos, I've concentrated on what they do with the body, with the legs, with the brake and I still have to work on it to be even more consistent.

“My instinct, sometimes, still tells me to stick with my usual riding style. Let's see if I can keep the new riding style this year.”