Franco Morbidelli’s best-ever start, but injury plagues Fabio di Giannantonio

Franco Morbidelli's best round one performance since 2020, Fabio di Giannantonio makes shoulder recovery prediction.

Franco Morbidelli,2025 Thai MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli,2025 Thai MotoGP

Fourth place for Franco Morbidelli in the Thai Grand Prix marked his best-ever start to a MotoGP campaign.

The new VR46 Ducati rider finished one place higher than his previous round one high at Jerez 2020 for Petronas Yamaha, a season where he took three wins and title runner-up.

Buriram was also Morbidelli’s best MotoGP result in any round since Argentina 2023, a venue he now returns to for this weekend’s Termas de Rio Hondo event.

“We arrived at this second GP of the year satisfied with the job done in Thailand, personally it was one of my best races of the last years,” said Morbidelli.

“The team and I are working really well together, and we need to keep that momentum going.

“South America is amazing and Termas is a place that I love,” added Morbidelli, whose mother is Brazilian.

“I’m happy to be back after [last year] without having the possibility to race there.

“We will try to do the best job we can and one of the key points to improve the final result will be to start more in front in the grid.”

Morbidelli qualified sixth at Buriram but had a three-place penalty added for the grand prix for blocking Francesco Bagnaia on his final time attack.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Thai MotoGP

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio took tenth place in Thailand as he fought to make up for lost testing time and a lack of strength in the left collarbone he fractured at Sepang.

“I’m feeling much better now compared to when I went to Thailand. I’ve had a few more days to recover from the surgery and start doing some light training with my shoulder,” di Giannantonio said.

“The Argentina GP will definitely be challenging since I’m not yet at 100%, but after the results from the first race, I’m really excited to get back on the bike.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Termas de Rio Hondo – it’s an amazing track where I’ve always enjoyed racing. Our bike has great potential, and the team and I are ready to give it our all.”

Diggia underwent major surgery on his left shoulder late last season before February's collarbone break.

Quizzed on when he expects to be back to full fitness, he replied:

“To be at 100% in terms of zero pain or zero aching in the shoulder, and also having top form physically, we have to wait until maybe Qatar.

“So my mentality and also the mentality of the team is to arrive in Qatar fully fit. Until then, we will be better and better and better.”

Qatar is round four of the world championship on April 11-13.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
10m ago
Franco Morbidelli’s best-ever start, but injury plagues Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli,2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
18m ago
Start date and first race confirmed for Sauber’s new F1 boss
Jonathan Wheatley and Mattia Binotto will run Sauber
BSB News
21m ago
Davey Todd: “It wasn’t a choice of my own to stay in Superstock last year…”
Davey Todd
MotoGP News
34m ago
Pramac claim "gap has closed; Yamaha will do anything..."
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez can tie an all-time Spanish record at Argentina MotoGP
Agostini, Nieto and Marc Marquez, 2017

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson reveals impact of parents’ sacrifice on road to F1
Liam Lawson
F1 News
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher warns an under-fire F1 driver “it can be over after Australia”
Jack Doohan
F1 Feature
2h ago
Top adversary named if Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving strikes again
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
3h ago
Explained: Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur's first title win together
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris is “absolutely” ready to become F1 champion, reckons Mika Hakkinen
Lando Norris