Franco Morbidelli’s best-ever start, but injury plagues Fabio di Giannantonio

Fourth place for Franco Morbidelli in the Thai Grand Prix marked his best-ever start to a MotoGP campaign.

The new VR46 Ducati rider finished one place higher than his previous round one high at Jerez 2020 for Petronas Yamaha, a season where he took three wins and title runner-up.

Buriram was also Morbidelli’s best MotoGP result in any round since Argentina 2023, a venue he now returns to for this weekend’s Termas de Rio Hondo event.

“We arrived at this second GP of the year satisfied with the job done in Thailand, personally it was one of my best races of the last years,” said Morbidelli.

“The team and I are working really well together, and we need to keep that momentum going.

“South America is amazing and Termas is a place that I love,” added Morbidelli, whose mother is Brazilian.

“I’m happy to be back after [last year] without having the possibility to race there.

“We will try to do the best job we can and one of the key points to improve the final result will be to start more in front in the grid.”

Morbidelli qualified sixth at Buriram but had a three-place penalty added for the grand prix for blocking Francesco Bagnaia on his final time attack.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Thai MotoGP

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio took tenth place in Thailand as he fought to make up for lost testing time and a lack of strength in the left collarbone he fractured at Sepang.

“I’m feeling much better now compared to when I went to Thailand. I’ve had a few more days to recover from the surgery and start doing some light training with my shoulder,” di Giannantonio said.

“The Argentina GP will definitely be challenging since I’m not yet at 100%, but after the results from the first race, I’m really excited to get back on the bike.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Termas de Rio Hondo – it’s an amazing track where I’ve always enjoyed racing. Our bike has great potential, and the team and I are ready to give it our all.”

Diggia underwent major surgery on his left shoulder late last season before February's collarbone break.

Quizzed on when he expects to be back to full fitness, he replied:

“To be at 100% in terms of zero pain or zero aching in the shoulder, and also having top form physically, we have to wait until maybe Qatar.

“So my mentality and also the mentality of the team is to arrive in Qatar fully fit. Until then, we will be better and better and better.”

Qatar is round four of the world championship on April 11-13.