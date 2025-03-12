Finger pointed at biggest threat to Ducati at Argentina MotoGP

Ducati told to watch out for a particular threat at second MotoGP round of 2025

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

The biggest danger to Ducati’s dominance at the Argentina MotoGP has been identified.

Ducati were on top during the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix with Marc Marquez unstoppable throughout the weekend.

Behind him, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia ensured it was a Ducati free-for-all.

But heading to Argentina, they have been told to watch out for Aprilia.

Factory rider Marco Bezzecchi won the 2023 Argentina MotoGP (on a VR46 Ducati) and also won at this circuit in Moto3.

Rookie Ai Ogura also shone in Thailand and could reproduce that form again, even if Aprilia’s star man Jorge Martin is still out injured.

Marco Bezzecchi pinpointed for Argentina MotoGP

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST HERE

“The Aprilia generally, in these conditions, works well. It has a strong front end, it’s a good agile bike,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“You’re looking at Aprilia taking a step forward. Bezzecchi had a strong first weekend and now knows what the weak point is - at the moment, it’s qualifying.

“He’s not quite sure where the limit of the bike is. He’s riding it automatically like it’s a Ducati, which will take time to get over.

“He was seventh on the grid in Thailand. If that’s the benchmark for when his time attack is not brilliant? It’s not bad at all.

“A lot of the Argentina weekend will depend on how well you get out of the gate on Friday.

“Friday will be a difficult day, it always is, because of the track conditions. If you come through that in a good place, the job is almost half-done.

“If you’re on the back foot going into qualifying, you’re playing catch-up.”

Doubts over Yamaha and Honda

Yamaha caught the eye during pre-season testing but weren’t able to convert that optimism into results in Thailand.

However, the unique track conditions may have played a role in hiding Yamaha’s true potential.

Lewis Duncan said about Yamaha in Argentina: “We go back to the normal tyre carcass on the rear which should help.

“If they can get into a sweet spot with the front end, it should help.

“We haven’t seen the true form of Yamaha yet. Thailand was disappointing, there's no way of dressing it up. We expected more.

“Is Argentina going to be a real reflection? If they come away more competitively than Thailand, then it’s a good indicator.

“If they come away in the same place, it suggests there is more work to do. But maybe the track is the problem, with its grip.”

Honda, the weakest manufacturer last year, saw Johann Zarco finish seventh in Thailand.

“Honda came through the Thai weekend strongly,” Lewis Duncan said.

“They don’t have traction or top speed but they were fine, they were competitive by their standards.

“Austin and Spain are the next races for Honda that I’m keeping an eye on.

“They are both good circuits for that bike, generally. Especially at Jerez without a long straight.

“Argentina will be interesting because it will give us more of an idea of where the Japanese manufacturers are.

“But it’s an odd circuit so there will be caveats.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Could 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix be hit by rain?
Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut in Australia
F1 News
18m ago
Sky Sports F1 confirm 2025 commentators with one major addition
Sky Sports
F1 Feature
1h ago
Oscar Piastri’s new McLaren contract has knock-on effect in F1 driver market
Oscar Piastri is contesting his third F1 season with McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: Yamaha “probably the most committed” MotoGP manufacturer
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “can’t wait” for Termas after “practically perfect” Thailand
Marc Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1 Feature
2h ago
F1 driver salaries: How much money does every driver earn?
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Finger pointed at biggest threat to Ducati at Argentina MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 Feature
2h ago
Top 10 Lewis Hamilton wins: Best F1 grand prix victories
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez credits two MotoGP rivals for key riding style change
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli’s best-ever start, but injury plagues Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli,2025 Thai MotoGP