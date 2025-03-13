World Championship racing returns to Africa with new Cape Town race

The FIM World Supercross Championship has announced its maiden trip to Africa, as Cape Town will host the 2025 South African Grand Prix.

Strictly speaking, World Supercross’ South African GP is not the first FIM World Championship event to be held in Africa in the recent past and is not even the only one this year.

But all the others have been, or will be, rallies or bajas since World Superbike last visited Kyalami in 2010, and so this visit to Cape Town for World Supercross at least stands out as a spectator-friendly event being held on the continent – something MotoGP continues to flirt with but never commit to, mostly thanks to an absence of a suitable venue not only in South Africa but in the entire continent.

For South Africa itself, the race is also a part of a landmark year for motorcycle racing, as no FIM World Championship has raced there since the aforementioned 2010 WorldSBK race at Kyalami; and this year South Africa will host two FIM World Championship events, with the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) heading there in May.

The date for the WSX round, which will take place in Cape Town’s DHL Stadium, has not yet been announced, although the series is expected to take place during the final quarter of the year in order to avoid clashes with the AMA Motocross and Supermotocross series.

The Cape Town race joins London and Buenos Aires on the 2025 calendar so far, which is still to be finalised.

“Expanding our racing calendar into Africa is a historic milestone for World Supercross and a reflection of our ambition to bring supercross to fans in every corner of the globe,” siad Tom Burwell, World Supercross CEO.

“South Africa has a rich sporting heritage, and we’re excited to put on a show with world-class riders and a fan first experience.

“Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is a spectacular venue, and we’re excited to showcase our championship in such an iconic location.”

Tony Feldman, Director at event promoter Showtime Management, added: “Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a game-changer for motorsport in South Africa.

“Our country has a deep passion for sports and regularly hosts world-class entertainment, so this is an ideal addition to our portfolio of major events.

“DHL Stadium is the perfect setting for the adrenaline fuelled racing and we can’t wait to showcase the energy, excitement, and drama of supercross to South African fans.”