Marc Marquez on Argentina domination tip: ‘People talk, but I have my feet on the ground’

MotoGP championship leader Marquez cautions Argentina domination expectations

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina GP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina GP
© Gold and Goose

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez has moved to cool expectations that he will dominate this weekend’s MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix after starting 2025 “in the best way possible”.

The eight-time grand prix world champion romped to pole position and the double victory at the season-opening Thai Grand Prix two weeks ago in his factory Ducati team debut.

It has put him top of the standings for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, with many tipping him to extend his advantage this weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Read more: How Marc Marquez spared his rivals from brutal Thai GP beatdown

Marquez hasn’t raced in Argentina since 2019, but on that occasion he won by almost 10 seconds having been over 12s clear by the time he started the final lap and eased off his pace.

While acknowledging that the nature of the Rio Hondo track has suited him in the past, Marquez wants to temper expectations ahead of Friday practice.

“We will understand during the weekend,” he said on Thursday in the pre-event press conference.

“Of course, we started in the best way possible in Thailand with the double victory.

“It was super important. Then I was at home; people talk a lot, but just we have the feet on the ground and try to work in the same way as Thailand.

“I know here in Argentina, most of the years, I ride in a good way but also I did some mistakes.

“So, let’s see if we can start in a good way in FP1 because like this the weekend will be easier.

“One of the main characteristics of this GP is during the GP the track changes, the grip of the track, and then you need to adapt your riding style a bit, adapt your set-up and try to understand where the limit is.

“Ducati, the bike balance is amazing. I like it, it’s working in every condition; it works in slippery conditions, it works when the grip is super good.

“But especially for my riding style, when I have this kind of low grip I prefer because I feel more comfortable.”

Marquez leads his younger brother Alex in the championship by eight points ahead of this weekend’s Argentina GP.

With Argentina and the following round in America at COTA typically strong venues for Marc Marquez, this phase of the season is being looked at as one in which he can build a strong early lead in the points.

But asked how it feels to be the championship leader again, he replied: “Feels good.

“I feel relaxed, comfortable, I feel well with the team, which is also super important.

“The communication is flowing in a good way. I feel relaxed, I feel good. But still 21 races to go, so we need to keep going.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

