Pecco Bagnaia reveals depths of his 2025 MotoGP woes with new bike admission

Factory Ducati MotoGP rider Pecco Bagnaia admits he may “go back to the GP24” from the Americas Grand Prix following a tough start to the 2025 season.

Bagnaia has been on the back foot all year, so far, with the Italian finishing a distant third in the Thai Grand Prix and over five seconds off his winning team-mate Marc Marquez in fourth in last weekend’s Argentina GP.

After two rounds, with Marquez holding a 100% winning record, Bagnaia is already 31 points off the lead and sits third in the standings behind Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia noted after the Argentina GP that he is “missing my feeling” that he used to have on the Ducati.

While the GP25 is very similar in specification to the GP24, after Ducati elected to bin its 2025 engine and parks its 2025 chassis and aero package until the Jerez test in April, the new bike differs in other areas to its predecessor.

But clearly the difference is what is affecting Bagnaia as he suggests he may revert to the full GP24 from the Americas GP.

“We made a step forward over the weekend,” Bagnaia was reported by es.motorsport.com as saying in Argentina.

“But I still miss something, like rear tyre control, and it’s strange considering the bike is similar to last year’s.

“Maybe from the next race onwards I will go back to the GP24, because at the moment my feelings are very strange.

“We have to keep working, but we have to solve this problem.”

Read more: Scary truth about Marc Marquez revealed in 2025 Argentina MotoGP

Last weekend’s Argentina GP marked the first time since the 2024 Americas GP that Bagnaia finished a grand prix off the podium.

On the GP24 last year, Bagnaia won 11 of 20 grands prix and narrowly missed out on the world title by 10 points having mirrored his victories with eight non-scores on the season.

“I expected more from myself, but from the start of the race I struggled to find my rhythm,” Bagnaia added.

“It’s true that I wasn’t too far behind the top two, because I was a tenth and a half slower in the first part of the race.

“But it was enough to see them escape, because then I also lost time in the fight with Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli.”

On the full GP24 package, Alex Marquez has finished second in every race so far in 2025 for Gresini Racing and pushed Marc Marquez hard in both contests in Argentina.

Morbidelli also got his GP24-spec VR46-run Ducati to third on a contra-strategy to much of the field at Termas de Rio Hondo.