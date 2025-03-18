Valentino Rossi’s right-hand man expects his MotoGP win record to fall to Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi’s right-hand man Uccio Salucci says he expects the MotoGP legend’s arch nemesis Marc Marquez to topple his grand prix win tally.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez extended his 100% winning record in 2025 last weekend at the Argentina Grand Prix, as he once again beat his younger brother Alex Marquez in both races.

Marc Marquez’s victory in the Argentina GP marked his 90th grand prix win in all classes, matching him with 13-time world champion Angel Nieto.

Now joint third all-time, only nine-time world champion Rossi and 15-time champion Giacomo Agostini.

With 20 rounds officially remaining in 2025, Marquez could conceivably overhaul Valentino Rossi’s 115 wins - something Salucci expects will happen as some point in the future.

“Bravo to him,” he told Mela Chercoles of AS.com.

“It's true that his goal now is the 115 wins of Vale, and I think Marquez is very strong, that he has a fantastic bike and a fantastic team.

“I hope it doesn't happen, but I think it will.”

Rossi and Marquez famously have a fractious relationship, after the pair fell out spectacularly during the 2015 season.

Tensions have remained among the pair, with Rossi expressing last year that he couldn’t understand why Ducati picked Marquez instead of eventual title winner Jorge Martin for the factory seat alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

Rossi’s 115th and final grand prix win came back in 2017, when he won the Dutch TT for Yamaha.

Top 10 grand prix winners all-time in MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s active winning streak dates back to the 2010 125cc Italian Grand Prix, two years into his GP racing career.

He is currently the only rider inside the all-time top 10 still racing today. The only other active rider inside the top 20 is his factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who sits joint 14th with Carlo Ubbiali on 14 wins.

Top 10 all-time grand prix winners

1 Giacomo Agostini - 122 (1965 350cc West German GP - 1976 500cc West German GP)

2 Valentino Rossi - 115 (1996 125cc Czech GP - 2017 MotoGP Dutch TT)

3 Angel Nieto - 90 (1969 50cc East German GP - 1985 80cc French GP

= Marc Marquez - 90 (2010 125cc Italian GP - 2025 MotoGP Argentina GP)

5 Mike Hailwood - 76 (1959 125cc Ulster GP - 1967 350cc Japanese GP)

6 Jorge Lorenzo - 68 (2003 125cc Rio GP - 2018 MotoGP Austrian GP)

7 Mick Doohan - 54 (1990 500cc Hungarian GP - 1998 500cc Argentina GP)

= Dani Pedrosa - 54 (2002 125cc Dutch TT - 2017 MotoGP Valencia GP)

9 Phil Read - 52 (1961 350cc Isle of Man TT - 1975 500cc Czech GP)

10 Jim Redman - 45 (1961 250cc Belgian GP - 1966 500cc Dutch TT)

= Casey Stoner - 45 (2003 125cc Valencia GP - 2012 MotoGP Australian GP)