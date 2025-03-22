Pecco Bagnaia told he ‘upset the bike’, ‘you can’t escape’ Marc Marquez hype

Pecco Bagnaia has “questioned himself” after Marc Marquez’s incredible start - but has been backed to return stronger.

Bagnaia’s seniority in the factory Ducati garage has been hampered by his new teammate’s stunning start to the 2025 MotoGP season.

Marquez has won both sprints and both grands prix at the first two rounds, before a third round which is at his historically favourite Texas circuit.

Bagnaia, meanwhile, has uncomfortably lagged behind even Alex Marquez who is riding older Ducati machinery.

Bagnaia has admitted he may return to a spec closer to the 2024 Desmosedici after his struggles.

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said about Bagnaia’s lack of comfort with the front of his Ducati: “It’s so important because that’s the feel of the bike. He has been pretty open and vulnerable. That’s what I see.

“He doesn’t seem like himself. I think it’s the shockwave of the man next door. The pressure, expectation and fanfare than Marc brings with him.

“It has knocked the wind out of his sail.

“He questioned himself, you can’t get the feeling you try harder… the No 1 thing that motorcycle racers do is to ‘try harder’ because you upset the bike, your lap time is slower and you end up in a downward spiral.

“But he’s a bright, intelligent three-time world champion. He will analyse all that and come back with a different plan.”

Marc Marquez 'kicking lumps out of' Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia was also dealt a setback in the latter part of last season, when he lost the MotoGP championship to Jorge Martin.

On equal machinery, albeit in a satellite Pramac team, Martin claimed the title at the final round.

Bagnaia might still be reeling from that disappointment, it was suggested.

“You are wounded when it happens, then you’ve got the winter to rebuild,” Michael Laverty said.

“Then you’ve got to do it again because your teammate is kicking lumps out of you in every timed session!

“It’s difficult to rebound. Then, on top of that, you don’t feel like your bike is as comfortable as last year’s.”

Hodgson added: “Marc is celebrating, so is the team. You can’t escape it. You’re sat there thinking ‘get me away from it’.”

Marquez’s lead at the top of the championship could look intimidating after just three rounds, if he claims another victory at the Circuit of the Americas where he typically rides well.

Bagnaia will find himself waiting the favourable circuits in Europe - by which time, the pressure will be intense to win immediately to cut the deficit.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

