Key Marc Marquez change is likened to Valentino Rossi

A crucial Marc Marquez attribute has been compared to Valentino Rossi.

Marquez has taken the 2025 MotoGP season by storm after romping to victory in both sprints and both grands prix so far.

He has seamlessly adapted to factory Ducati machinery to leave every rival - including teammate Francesco Bagnaia - in his wake.

A crucial skill of Marquez’s - which prevents Bagnaia from benefiting from his data - has been noted.

“Jorge Martin always accused Pecco of copying his homework, copying his setting on the bike,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“But Marc rides in such a peculiar way that you can’t copy him.”

Michael Laverty agreed: “We’ve heard it from Cal Crutchlow and Frankie Carchedi that it is extraordinary what [Marquez] can do in the left-handers. No-else can do it.

“He makes the bike pivot, it’s body position, it’s rear brake, it’s a confidence to open the gas and keep turning.

“Looking back at Marc’s career, people didn’t realise how good he was. People thought the might of HRC took him to those titles. But Marc willed them into being.

“Now he’s got the best bike at his disposal. It’s easy. He’s in such control of the GP25.”

Marquez’s brilliance has been on full display in Thailand and Argentina because Bagnaia, with more experience of their equal machinery, has not been able to get near him.

“I don’t care if you like Marc or not,” Suzi Perry insisted. “You have to appreciate that he is a genius on a motorcycle.

“He has redefined racing in MotoGP.”

Valentino Rossi similarity for Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Laverty pointed out a similarity to the attribute which steered Rossi towards nine world titles.

“To watch him now, it isn’t Marquez of 10 years ago. He looks so different on the bike,” Laverty said.

“It’s something we spoke about with Rossi, being a chameleon, able to change your style and get the back out of a bike.

“It took Marc a lot of 2024 to adapt to Ducati’s way - slowing it down on entry, riding through the corner, using the grip, being calmer, not losing the front.

“He looks like a different rider. To redefine your riding style takes some change in your autopilot. He still rides hard but it’s not as on-the-limit as it was on the Honda.”

Hodgson said: “He works more on his exits. The only tool he had on a Honda was attacking the corners.”

Rossi adapted immediately from his title-winning Honda to the unfancied Yamaha, winning at the first attempt in 2004.

Another MotoGP title this season, which looks increasingly likely after just two rounds, will put Marquez on equal terms with his great rival Rossi.

They will have nine championships apiece if Marquez can convert his great start into dominance.

The third round of the season is at the Circuit of the Americas, one of his favourite tracks where he is tipped to excel again.

Frustratingly for Rossi, Marquez is denying Bagnaia (a VR46 Academy graduate) while drawing closer to The Doctor’s tally.

