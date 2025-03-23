Incorrect prediction about MotoGP rider who “would struggle” admitted

Not every pre-season MotoGP prediction can come true.

One shout about a rookie who would face major adversity already looks like it could fall flat.

Somkiat Chantra was a worry for some MotoGP onlookers but he has delivered two respectable rounds to kickstart his first year.

“I thought this man would struggle,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson admitted.

“I thought it might be embarrassing - I thought he could be where Lorenzo Savadori is, a second off the rider in front of him. [Savadori] is a replacement rider and that’s how it is - Michele Pirro is an exception.”

Michael Laverty was not so surprised to see Chantra going well in MotoGP already.

“Ai Ogura came in and was immediately on the pace,” Laverty said.

“Chantra has few expectations and is mixing it.

“You can come from Moto2 and be on the pace in MotoGP, it’s a relatively straightforward transition these days.”

Hodgson added: “Chantra last year, at one point he was struggling to get into the top 10.”

Chantra was 12th overall in Moto2 last year, but was selected by LCR Honda to become the first Thai MotoGP rider.

He has finished 18th in each of the first two grands prix of 2025.

But, Chantra is riding the bike which was clearly the worst of 2024 so his performances have not disgraced themselves.

Joan Mir ‘back at the sharp end’

Joan Mir

The standout Honda rider of 2025 has been LCR’s Johann Zarco.

Zarco qualified third in Argentina, then recorded finishes of P4 and P6.

But factory Honda rider Joan Mir has also caught the eye after two dismal seasons with the manufacturer.

Mir claimed a pair of top 10 finishes in Argentina.

“I love to see Mir back at the sharp end of MotoGP,” TNT Sports’ Gavin Emmett said.

Neil Hodgson said: “He’s had some dark days since winning that championship, which feels like a lifetime ago. Think of the crashes he’s had since then.”

Emmett replied: “Suzuki pulled out, he was forced into a switch to Honda. Since then? We talk to him and Joan is a friendly chap, he says hello.

“But you feel like there’s nothing there behind the ‘hello’.”

Hodgson: “He looked miserable. It’s so understandable. It’s a long season when you’re having a bad time, people are doubting you, you’re not enjoying it, and you’re face-planting every weekend.”

Honda finally seem to have something to cheer - although it has coincided with the exit of veteran Takaaki Nakagami.

Nakagami lost his race seat and is now a test rider for Honda.

“The last six seasons he rode a bike which wasn’t competitive,” Hodgson said.

“He leaves, and Honda make a step!”

Emmett added: “I spoke to Stefan Bradl leaving Thailand. He tells me that he’s pencilled in for tests, as well.

“They have three test riders, and also Nagashima in the background. They are throwing a lot at it, using the concessions as best they can.”

Honda can still make use of the MotoGP concession systems to gain a march on the four manufacturers who were significantly ahead of them last year.