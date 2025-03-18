Fabio Di Giannantonio ‘wants the video’ of his ‘inventive’ Johann Zarco overtake

Fabio Di Giannantonio says he ‘wants the video’ of his last-lap overtake on Johann Zarco at the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, having been forced to “invent” the pass.

The VR46 Ducati rider enjoyed a solid weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo, registering a brace of fifth-place finishes as he continues to learn the GP25 having missed all of the pre-season to injury.

Fabio Di Giannantonio opted for the soft rear tyre in the 25-lap grand prix alongside team-mate Franco Morbidelli, and was running ahead of him on the opening lap.

A hard move from Morbidelli - who went on to finish on the podium - at Turn 2 on the second lap forced Di Giannantonio to drop behind KTM’s Brad Binder, where he remained until the end of lap 16.

This scuppered his chance to battle for the podium, but Di Giannantonio was able to put on a brave last-lap overtake on LCR’s Zarco through Turn 11 to snatch fifth on the last lap.

Commenting on the overtake, Di Giannantonio said: “I was struggling with the front a little because it had so much temperature; it was really difficult to stop the bike.

“So I had to invent somehow the overtake. I said, 'OK, now or never, Turn 11'.

“I was expecting he was preparing his line. I went in, and the cool thing is, once I was on the inside, I said in my head, 'I want the video of this overtake!' It was a good one!”

Missed podium opportunity leaves Fabio Di Giannantonio “angry”

Di Giannantonio says he made a “massive step forward” in Argentina compared to the Thai GP, but admits he is “a bit angry” he couldn’t convert this pace into a podium.

“Has been, honestly, a super weekend if we compare the weekend of Thailand,” he said.

“We made a massive step forward. In Thailand we were aiming for top 10, top 15, and here we were fighting, or at least we were as fast as the top guys.

“So, that was a very good thing, a very cool thing, that we will carry on into the next races.

“I’m really proud of the team. As I’ve said many times, they are incredible.

“We work so well together. Today’s race has been dramatic, somehow.

“The beginning, I was there, I did a fantastic start. It was the plan to be around fourth, fifth position.

“But with Frankie’s overtake my race was ruined a little bit because I was behind Binder for many, many laps.

“It was so difficult to overtake him. Once I overtook him, I took my rhythm and my rhythm was really fast and I was able to catch Zarco at the end of the race.

“I’m happy, I’m proud of our results - two top fives. That’s good, that’s points. But still I’m a bit angry because I really wanted that podium today.”