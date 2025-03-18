Timeline advised for Jorge Martin return from worrying injury

Jorge Martin has been told to forget about a quick return to MotoGP.

The reigning champion has already missed the first two rounds of 2025, and will also miss next week’s racing at the Circuit of the Americas.

Aprilia have been unable to confirm a comeback date for their new rider who suffered a bad hand injury just days before this season started in Thailand.

Jorge Martin needed surgery on his radius and scaphoid after crashing his Aprilia in training in the build-up to the season’s first race.

“The reality is that he’s got to give his body time,”  TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said.

“It exacerbated the start to his season. He’s in the doldrums - he wants to be on-track, adapting to the Aprilia, defending the #1 plate.

“He’s got to wait it out. He’s got a two-year contract with Aprilia.

“Come back in the European leg of the season, start getting to grips with the machine.

“He missed pretty much all of pre-season testing. He had the postseason test in Barcelona.

“It’s a massive shame not to see the #1 plate on track.”

Jorge Martin advised to rest injury

Martin won the 2024 MotoGP champion with Pramac Ducati, edging reigning champion and factory star Pecco Bagnaia on the final day.

He had already signed up to join Aprilia, after Ducati opted to overlook him in favour of Marc Marquez for their factory ride.

But his adaptation to the Aprilia has barely got started.

Martin highsided on the first few laps of pre-season testing in Sepang, meaning he missed the remainder of the three-day event, then the entirety of Buriram testing.

He was due to race in Thailand until another crash in training caused even more severe injuries.

Although the surgery to his scaphoid was successful, Aprilia have no choice but to be cautious with his return.

The scaphoid bone in the hand can be notoriously delicate for a motorcycle racer.

After Martin misses COTA next week, the fourth round is in Qatar on 11-13 April.

The European leg of the season begins in Spain for the fifth round on 25-27 April.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

