Autograph incident cited in Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia mind games

The mind games between Ducati teammates Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia will play out all season.

The pendulum has swung firmly in favour of the factory Ducati newcomer Marquez, who has stormed to the summit of the championship.

Bagnaia has been forced to watch as teammate Marquez has sped off into the distance to win both sprints and both grands prix in Thailand and Argentina.

Talk inside the paddock has focused on the body language of Bagnaia, who has admitted his woes at tackling the GP25.

An example has now been cited to illustrate the wide scope of mental warfare that Bagnaia must endure.

Autograph hunters shun Pecco Bagnaia for Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

“There were a few fans floating around, all around Marquez’s area,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said in Argentina.

“That plays with you because you’re a two-time MotoGP champion, a big deal! But you’re not when you’ve got Marc next to you.

“That plays with you. I’m not exaggerating, no-one wants his autograph because they’re all waiting for Marc.”

Marquez has smiled throughout his first months as a factory Ducati rider, since being promoted from Gresini.

He first insisted that Bagnaia was his reference for the GP25, although that firmly changed when they began racing.

Davide Tardozzi and Gigi Dall’Igna have also stood up for the positive environment that remains despite Marquez’s arrival.

The Ducati bosses insist that the combative Marquez has not caused any commotion in the garage where Bagnaia once reigned supreme.

“Marc is the smiling assassin,” Michael Laverty said.

“He will go in there and play mind games - smiling to everyone’s face and stabbing them in the back.

“He’s out for himself and he’ll do whatever it takes. He’s a nice guy underneath it all.”

Marquez knows that he has a fantastic chance to win six races in a row.

The third MotoGP round of 2025 is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which is typically one of his happy hunting grounds.

More success in Austin could widen the 31-point gap between him and third-placed Bagnaia in the standings.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez sits second, separating the factory Ducati teammates.