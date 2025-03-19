Marc Marquez: “Big honour to equal Angel Nieto”

Marc Marquez matched Spanish legend Angel Nieto’s 90 career wins in Argentina.

Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins
Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins

Marc Marquez’s 90th career victory at the Argentine MotoGP not only continued his winning start with Ducati Lenovo but placed him level with Spanish racing icon Angel Nieto on the all-time win list.

Nieto, a superstitious ‘12+1’ world champion, became a national hero during his 22-year world championship career in the 50cc, 80cc, and 125cc classes. His success, spanning until 1986, paved the way for generations of Spanish riders.

The only riders to have scored more grand prix wins are Italians Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115).

“First of all, a big honour to equal Angel Nieto because he was and is super important for all the Spanish motorcycling world. He opened the doors to the world championship,” Marc Marquez said.

Nieto’s Family Pays Tribute

Nieto’s legacy continues through his family, including his son Pablo, a former grand prix racer and now VR46 team manager. Speaking to TNT Sports, Pablo shared his emotions on seeing Marquez match his father’s record.

“It’s amazing that a lot of people are thinking about him. It’s incredible how people loved my father and my family is working here now because of him: My brother (Gelete], my cousin [Fonsi].

“So thank you to everyone, and to Marc, because I feel emotional all the time when we are talking about my father. So thanks to everyone, and to Marc.”

Marquez wore a laurel wreath on the slowdown lap at Termas as a tribute to Nieto, who died in a road accident in 2017.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

“When my father was racing, he would wear the [laurel wreath] like that,” Pablo confirmed. “We have a museum for my father and we have a lot of them in there. It was nice.”

After winning both of the opening grands prix, Marquez could threaten former rival Valentino Rossi for second on the all-time list before the end of his current two-year factory Ducati contract.

“He is one of the best riders [ever] this is clear,” Nieto said of Marquez. “Of course the last years were very tough for him, very difficult. 

"But he has it. He’s still young, he still has the speed. So he’s going to be very hard to beat this year. We have to work to try to beat him!”

Franco Morbidelli completed a memorable day for Nieto with his first podium in VR46 colours.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
P45 warning to Liam Lawson; Red Bull don't "do cuddles”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
18m ago
“Question mark” about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes posed at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
35m ago
The verdict on MotoGP’s new steward after opening races
Simon Crafar, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
43m ago
“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
54m ago
Brad Binder: “Seventh as good as it was going to get” at Argentine MotoGP
Brad Binder, Ai Ogura, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “Big honour to equal Angel Nieto”
Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins
F1 News
1h ago
FIA extends curfew as F1 teams suffer Chinese GP freight delays
Mercedes are understood to be one of the affected teams
IndyCar News
2h ago
How ex-Red Bull F1 junior Dennis Hauger is carving a new career in America
Dennis Hauger, Andretti Global
WSBK News
2h ago
Xavi Vierge makes “a good step” at Portimao WorldSBK test but Honda grip issues remain
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.
WSBK News
3h ago
Portimao WorldSBK test yields “strong” lap time, “promising” pace for Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Yamaha.