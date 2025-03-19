Ducati ‘can’t be satisfied’ with Marc Marquez domination while Pecco Bagnaia struggles

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says he “will not be satisfied” with Marc Marquez’s current MotoGP domination until the marque helps Pecco Bagnaia out of its slump.

Marc Marquez has made a perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP campaign, scoring pole, victories in both sprints and both grands prix to take a 16-point lead in the championship.

Pecco Bagnaia, by contrast, has not been able to yet get on terms with his team-mate, with the Italian a distant third and fourth in the opening Thai and Argentina GPs.

He is already 31 points down on Marquez in the championship, with Ducati searching for answers to fix his lack of feeling on the front end of the GP25.

In his latest race debrief, Dall’Igna gushed over Marquez’s form but also defended Bagnaia, noting that he “cannot and should not have to work so hard for a third place”.

“Another all-Ducati podium with five of our bikes in the top five positions,” Dall’Igna began.

“No, we'll never get used to this, nor would we want to, it's too good and would be lacking in respect for the awesome work everyone is doing: 19th consecutive win, the 30th in the last 31 races, preceded by the 10th hat-trick in a row in Saturday's short race.

“A sign of class, that of Marc, a photocopy of his success in Thailand in a back-to-back weekend, imposing himself on everything and everyone, scoring pole, sprint, race and fastest lap.

“Stellar his talent and masterful his conduct, dictated by an innate authority as well as intelligence and sensitivity in managing his actions and resources, anticipating exactly the way in which it all had to end.

“A champion, great confidence with the bike and, what’s more, steady tranquillity: the same that he expresses on and off the track, the same that he transmits to the team and that the team returns, the same that makes him feel good and win with unwavering confidence.

“This is his 90th win in MotoGP, much as if it were his first!”

He added: “That feeling, instead, yet to be regained by Pecco, saddening me as much as Marc's overpowering start thrills me.

“I will not be satisfied with our results, no matter how excellent they already are, until we have provided him with the possibility of showing his full potential on the track, allowing him to contend on an equal footing and to occupy the positions he deserves in the battle between champions.

“We are working relentlessly on this, satisfying steps have been taken this weekend, but there is still work to be done before the goal is reached.

“And I can assure everyone that our best efforts will be pitched to reach this as soon as possible: with all due respect, Pecco cannot and should not have to work so hard for a third place, moreover without attaining it, even allowing for the fact that this is a track anything but congenial to him.”