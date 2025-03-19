VR46 “emotional”, "People said Franco Morbidelli is finished”

Uccio Salucci “emotional” as Franco Morbidelli delivers his first VR46 MotoGP podium.

Morbidelli, Salucci, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

VR46 director Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci admitted he was ‘emotional’ after Franco Morbidelli secured his first podium for the team in the Argentine MotoGP.

Although Morbidelli was the very first member of the VR46 Riders Academy back in 2014, he never raced for Valentino Rossi’s team - until being chosen to replace Marco Bezzecchi this season.

Despite being a consistent top-six contender with Pramac last year, Morbidelli had not stepped onto the podium since 2021 and his signing by VR46 was widely questioned.

But Salucci said VR46 never lost faith.

“I’m very happy for Franky because the last seasons were not very good for him,” Salucci told TNT Sports. “When we decided to take Frankie we thought a bit and said yes because for us Morbidelli is a very good rider. Very good guy. We want to put Franco back on top.

“Today is a special day for me, our team, VR46, and for him. It was not an easy weekend, yesterday he was [sick] but anyway, he finished third and for me, it’s possible for him to make a very good season.

“Franco is like family here and I’m very happy. I’m a little bit emotional because I’ve been dreaming of this day for the last six months.

“Franky has been with us in the VR46 Academy since 2014 but he never raced in our team. I remember in Moto2 he already had a contract with Marc VDS. In MotoGP, he already had a contract with Yamaha. Always some small problem!

“Fortunately last year he was free because the last three years were not very good. And I said ‘Vale, I want Morbidelli because I trust in him and for sure Morbidelli comes back to the podium’. And it’s true!”

"People said said ‘Why? Morbidelli is finished’" 

Morbidelli had fired a warning shot by leading day two of the Sepang pre-season test, then kicked off the world championship with a strong fourth in the Thai Grand Prix.

But the Italian went one better in Termas, aided by a brave soft rear tyre choice, to also claim VR46’s first podium since Bezzecchi at Jerez last year.

“When we signed him a lot of people on Instagram said ‘Why? Morbidelli is finished’,” Salucci said. 

“He demonstrated today that Morbidelli is not finished. He’s one of the best riders in the world and it’s just the beginning because every session he gets better and better. Also with the team because he’s only been with us three months.

“I want to say thank you to Ducati because they gave us a fantastic bike, the GP24. Franco rode very well and the team also did a very good job because only Morbidelli and Diggia chose the soft tyre. I said, ‘Are you are sure?’. [They said] ‘We are sure’. And it’s true. So compliments to the team as well.”

Morbidelli is the only Ducati rider currently without a contract for 2026 and the rostrum was also the perfect reply to rumours that Pedro Acosta might be in contention for his seat.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, still recovering from a pre-season shoulder injury, completed a strong day for VR46 in fifth place.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

