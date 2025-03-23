“I didn’t get the logic” but Honda star tipped for shock podium

The turnaround of Honda’s MotoGP project has been hailed.

By far the worst of the five manufacturers in 2024, Honda have dramatically stepped up their game after two rounds of the new MotoGP season.

Three Honda riders finished inside the top 10 of the Argentina MotoGP in a major statement of intent.

“We saw the Honda progress in the winter and thought that things could go well,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“I’m not sure we expected them there so quickly.

“Clearly, there is an issue, which is the power. We saw it in the grand prix and the sprint.

“When there are bikes around him, he’s really fighting against it.

“So qualifying is more important for the Honda.”

Johann Zarco tipped for MotoGP podium

Johann Zarco has led the way for the Japanese manufacturer.

He sensationally qualified third in Argentina, then delivered P4 and P6 finishes which would have been unimaginable last year.

“Zarco was great, we saw this last year when he jumped on the Honda,” Lewis Duncan said.

“I didn’t think much of this move, to be honest…

“I thought ‘you took time to win a grand prix, you turned your back on the Ducati.

“Ducati offered him to stay at Pramac then maybe would move him to World Superbikes.

“He was 34, he took a two-year deal at Honda… I didn’t really get the logic.

“But fair play to Zarco! He has been Honda’s leading light.

“He will get there, the podium is coming, it’s a matter of time.

“Maybe Austin, certainly Jerez where power isn’t a problem.

“Luca Marini had his best weekend on a Honda, it’s all coming together for them.

“Look at KTM, Yamaha and Aprilia. Honda are the second-best manufacturer right now, coming out of Argentina! They were the top non-Ducati ahead of KTM by a good distance.

“Honda need to keep their feet on the ground, keep developing, but they have reason to be happy.”

Honda may still have trump cards to play. They can take advantage of the concessions rule, and have Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami as test riders whose racing careers only ended last year.

Honda also have a new technical director in Romano Albesiano whose impact hasn’t yet been felt.

“This is a bike which hasn’t been influenced by Romano Albesiano yet,” Lewis Duncan said.

“Zarco said ‘he was only here one month when we started testing, this bike was developed by the Japanese engineers, they aren’t stupid’.

“Albesiano, we thought, might have to unravel that. I don’t think that’s the case anymore.

“He can put his touch on it, which should raise their game even more.

“Honda are legitimate, I don’t think it’s a flash in the pan.

“Honda can aim to be the second-best manufacturer this year.”