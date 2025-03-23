Scrutiny on “only Ducati up for grabs” as “rumours” intensify

There is only one Ducati that is known to be available in 2026.

While it might be far too early for the MotoGP rider market to truly kick into gear, it is never too early for the jostling to begin.

Franco Morbidelli is tied to VR46 on a one-year contract which means he is the only Ducati rider who could be easily cut free at the end of this season.

He is riding the 2024-spec Desmosedici but there would be plenty of rivals who might fancy his bike.

But Morbidelli delivered a reminder of his quality at the Argentina MotoGP with a podium finishing after qualifying eighth on the grid.

Franco Morbidelli 'under pressure' to stay in MotoGP

“He’s been through a lot of dark years,” Peter McLaren told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“He has had questions, like Pecco Bagnaia has now, when he was at Yamaha.

“‘Why aren’t you doing what Fabio Quartararo is doing? You have got to change your style’.

“It’s a difficult one for a rider, because each rider is different with their riding styles and setup.

“He’s back on the podium and was riding well. He took a tyre gamble, it was a great ride, to get back on the podium for the first time since 2021.

“He is under pressure because his ride is, as far as we know, the only Ducati ride which is up for grabs next year.

“The rumours are that Pedro Acosta might eye up that ride if things don’t go to plan at KTM.

“There is pressure for him, because of how good the ride is. There will be a lot of people who want a Ducati ride.

“They know that they will have the factory Ducati engine for the next year.

“Ducatis are sought after, and he’s got the only one that is available.

“He’s doing a good job of saying ‘before you put anyone else in this seat, I deserve it’.

“He’s got confidence back now, that’s always a big thing.

“Fabio di Giannantonio was not far behind, and was coming back from a more recent injury.

“A fully fit Diggia could have been ahead of Pecco…”

Morbidelli’s MotoGP future was saved when his old friends at VR46 handed him a contract for 2025.

Last season his Pramac Ducati potential was largely ruined by a head injury sustained in pre-season.

He was coming off a drab spell at Yamaha which ended with the manufacturer letting him go.

When Pramac signed with Yamaha for 2025, Morbidelli’s future seemed unclear until VR46 offered a reprieve.

But he will need many more of the performances that he displayed in Argentina.

KTM star Acosta has been linked in the Spanish media with a a switch to VR46 next year.

Like many riders, Acosta might fancy riding a Ducati if his own machinery doesn’t prove competitive in the near future.