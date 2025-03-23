Joan Mir ‘not happy’ with ‘desperate’ Argentina MotoGP race

Honda rider Mir held back by bike’s lack of power in Argentina GP

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Factory Honda MotoGP rider Joan Mir says his 2025 Argentina Grand Prix was “desperate” because of the RC213V’s lack of power.

Honda continued its strong form from pre-season testing and the Thai GP at Termas de Rio Hondo last weekend, with Johann Zarco giving the brand its first qualifying top three result since Mugello 2023.

Zarco was fourth in the sprint and sixth in the grand prix, while Honda got two riders inside the top 10 on merit in the main race (Luca Marini was later promoted to 10th after Ai Ogura was disqualified).

Joan Mir couldn’t match the pace of Zarco throughout the weekend, however, qualifying 10th and finishing eighth and ninth in both races.

He was narrowly beaten by KTM’s Pedro Acosta, with Mir admitting that the Honda’s lack of power pushed him into overheating his front tyre as he tried to recoup his top speed deficit under braking and hindered his hopes of coming through the field. 

“For sure I’m seeing some steps,” he said.

“I mean, the race was desperate because I fought all the race with the KTMs, with bikes with faster engines than our one.

“To defend our position I had to attack a lot on the brakes.

“I overheated the front and honestly it was a big, big challenge to finish this race.

“But we cannot say that I’m happy, because I’m not. I think that our bike here had more potential but I could not defend from the others.

“Every time I was arriving onto the straight the rider that I had behind overtook me and then I could not attack on the brakes, which is actually my strong point, due to this thing - for the pressure, because I overheated the front.

“So, we need to understand what we can do to improve in these situations.

“But I can see how this year I’m able to fight and this is something good, but as a rider I always want more.”

Honda now sits second in the constructors’ standings for the first time since the 2023 Americas GP, when it last won a grand prix.

The Japanese brand has also enjoyed back-to-back weekends of points hauls of 10 or greater, which it hasn’t done since the Indonesian and Japanese GPs in 2023.

At no point in 2024 did Honda ever score more than nine points throughout an entire weekend.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
5m ago
Updated F1 World Championship points after DQSs at 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
Lando Norris
F1 Results
7m ago
Updated 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Race Results after Ferrari DSQs
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News
8m ago
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari setup changes made car “even worse” for Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
10m ago
George Russell: I would have passed Lando Norris if I had half a lap more
George Russell and Lando Norris
F1 News
26m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
35m ago
Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
49m ago
Incorrect prediction about MotoGP rider who “would struggle” admitted
Somkiat Chantra
F1 Feature
49m ago
The F1 drivers who fell victim to Red Bull’s ruthless ways
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s radio under the microscope after exchange at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner identifies unseen Max Verstappen trait for Red Bull turnaround
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner