Strong arguments made to settle Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez GOAT debate

The never-ending debate about Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez’s greatness has taken on a fresh perspective.

For a generation, MotoGP fans have argued about which of the sworn enemies is the best rider of all time.

Rossi’s nine world championships is currently one clear of Marquez’s total - but the Spaniard is catching up.

The factory Ducati newcomer has won the first four races of the season across two rounds to make himself the firm favourite for this year’s championship.

Marc Marquez v Valentino Rossi arguments forwarded

Marc Marquez

“You are seeing a genius on a motorcycle here,” TNT Sports’ Suzi Perry said from the Argentina paddock where Marquez was flawless.

“He rides differently to anybody else, and the way anybody else ever has ridden, in order to get 100% out of his machine.

“You have to appreciate what we are watching.”

Neil Hodgson replied: “People were like ‘the depth of field isn’t like it was in the past’.

“I looked at the field. With 22 riders, over half of them are world champions.

“Six of those have won multiple world titles. This field is incredibly stacked with the best of the best.

“Only Lorenzo Savadori, who is a test rider, is not at the calibre of the others. The others are phenomenal.

“For Marc to stand out so much? It underlines what we are seeing here.

“We are seeing a genius. I say this a lot - for me, he’s the greatest rider I have ever seen. Ever!

“That includes Valentino Rossi.”

But Perry argued: “It depends how you define the GOAT, the greatest. It depends what you bring into the sport.

“If you’re talking about racing a motorcycle, I probably agree with you.”

Michael Laverty added: “Marc is the fastest, most articulate, and aggressive.

“He does everything right for a racer.

“But you are talking about the global Rossi phenomenon…”

Perry said in Rossi’s favour: “He put it on the map when it wasn’t.”

But Laverty had the final say: “You can’t argue with the stats of Marc, with what he’s been through, with the level he’s at now, arguably his best.

“Typically Spanish riders peak in their late-20s.”

Read more: What Marc Marquez’s stunning US MotoGP record warns us about 2025 COTA race

Marquez, aged 32, has overcome career-threatening injuries.

He got out of his Honda contract - the most lucrative on the grid - because their machinery wasn’t up to scratch, and was causing him to frequently crash as he tested its limits.

Last year on a year-old Ducati, Marquez refound the winning feeling but he has become dominant again in 2025 with a factory-spec machine.

However, Rossi fans would point to his longevity and his mainstream appeal.

The Italian rider is the most famous face that MotoGP has ever produced.

His battles with Marquez remain legendary and fierce, and their latest battle is ongoing without Rossi on the track.

Marquez is scrapping to equal Rossi’s nine titles this year.

Uccio Salucci, the VR46 boss and Rossi’s right-hand man, has been forced to admit that he expects Marquez to beat Rossi’s tally of 115 wins.