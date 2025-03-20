Official: Miguel Oliveira to miss Austin MotoGP, replacement confirmed

Yamaha has officially confirmed that Miguel Oliveira’s shoulder injuries will prevent him from competing in the upcoming Americas MotoGP at COTA.

As rumoured, test rider Augusto Fernandez has been called up to take over the Pramac seat alongside Jack Miller in Texas.

Fernandez, a former Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider, was due to replace the injured Jonathan Rea at the Pata Yamaha WorldSBK team on the same weekend but has now been moved to the MotoGP event.

Oliveira: "My return is unpredictable"

Oliveira, who finished 14th on his Pramac debut in the Thai season-opener, damaged his left sternoclavicular joint when he was taken out by rookie Fermin Aldeguer during last Saturday’s Argentine Sprint.

"First of all, I want to thank the team and the doctors who treated me,” Oliveira said.

“After returning home, I had an MRI that detected a dislocation of the sternoclavicular joint with ligament rupture.

“Obviously, we discussed the fastest recovery options, and it was decided to keep the arm immobilised for some time.

"The time of return is unpredictable because we have to await my body's biological response. We will evaluate every week how the situation is.

"We are working on returning to the track as soon as possible, but above that we will focus on my recovery and getting back to 100% fitness."

Oliveira will undergo additional examinations in the coming days to monitor his progress.

Borsoi: 'Luck hasn‘t been on his side in recent years'

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi said: "I am really sorry for the injury Miguel has suffered, especially at a time in the season when he was gaining more and more confidence with his YZR-M1 and the team.

"Unfortunately, luck hasn‘t been much on his side in recent years, but knowing him, I am sure he will react like the true fighter he is and come back strong and motivated as before.

"The most important thing right now is that he receives the best possible treatment and can return to the track as soon as possible.

"As for Augusto, welcome to our team! Despite the short notice, I am confident that we will be able to do a great job together, with the entire Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team ready to support him at all times."

Augusto Fernandez

Fernandez Set for Yamaha MotoGP Debut

Fernandez, due to make six wild-card appearances this season, starting from Jerez in late April, now steps in for an early Yamaha MotoGP race debut.

The Spaniard has completed several test sessions on an M1 since his final KTM race at last year’s Barcelona finale.

"First of all, I want to send Miguel my best wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope he can be back soon,” Fernandez said.

"I also want to thank Yamaha and Pramac for this opportunity. Austin is an awesome track, and I can‘t wait to be back riding the M1.

"I am really looking forward to starting the race weekend."

Fernandez finished 14th and 10th during his previous COTA MotoGP appearances, for KTM.

The 2025 event, round 3 of the world championship, takes place from March 28-30.