Augusto Fernandez on standby to replace injured Miguel Oliveira for Austin MotoGP

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez could swap a planned WorldSBK debut for a MotoGP appearance in place of the injured Miguel Oliveira at COTA.

Oliveira was taken down by rookie Fermin Aldeguer in the Termas Sprint race, forcing him out of last Sunday’s Argentine Grand Prix due to shoulder injuries.

Aldeguer, who received a long lap penalty, apologised for the incident.

“Concerns” over possible ligament damage to Oliveira's left shoulder saw him fly back to Europe early, where medical checks will determine if he can return for round 3 in Texas from March 28-30.

If not, the 'logical' choice for a replacement is Fernandez.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint

The former Moto2 world champion, 27, spent two years racing in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM before losing his seat and signing for Yamaha’s test programme - with the clear aim of making a full-time return in future.

Fernandez is scheduled to make six wild-card MotoGP appearances this season alongside his testing duties. The first was expected to be at Jerez, but Oliveira's injuries could mean an early M1 debut.

The only ‘problem’ in terms of a stand-in ride at COTA is that Fernandez is currently set to replace the injured Jonathan Rea at Pata Yamaha for the Portimao WorldSBK event on the same weekend.

However, should Oliveira be deemed unfit, Crash.net understands that Fernandez will get the Pramac Yamaha seat alongside Jack Miller.

Fernandez finished 14th and 10th during his previous COTA MotoGP appearances, for KTM.