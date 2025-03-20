Alex Rins “tried power delivery like a Moto2 bike” before soft tyre gamble at Argentine MotoGP

Alex Rins went against Yamaha’s recommendation and opted for the soft rear tyre in Sunday’s Argentine MotoGP, prioritising early performance over long-term durability.

After a challenging weekend where all M1 riders suffered from a lack of rear grip, Rins admitted that his choice was about finding some enjoyment in difficult circumstances.

“I told the team, ‘let me enjoy at least the first part of the race,’” Rins revealed.

While he expected the soft tyre to fade and confirmed it had been a struggle to reach the finish, the gamble didn’t drastically alter his result.

Rins took the chequered flag where he had started, in 12th, later being promoted to 11th after Ai Ogura’s disqualification.

More significantly, Rins was the top Yamaha rider, finishing ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller (13th) and Monster team-mate Fabio Quartararo (14th), who recovered after turn-one contact from Marco Bezzecchi.

Marini, Rins, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

Marini pace Highlights Yamaha’s Shortcomings

However, Yamaha’s difficult ‘reality’ was underlined by Honda’s Luca Marini, who overtook Rins before the halfway mark and then pulled away by over five seconds.

“Today was tough,” Rins admitted.

“It was even tougher because it was my decision to race with the soft tyre. The team recommended the medium, but I said to them, ‘let me enjoy at least the first part of the race.’

“Because it's tough when you are trying to give your maximum and the result is not so good. You need to enjoy.

“And it was quite clear today: After Marini overtook me, he put five seconds on me. So this is the reality right now. More than this is difficult to do.”

That harsh truth is also reflected in the constructors’ standings, where Yamaha has dropped to last place.

Yamaha’s grip Woes Continue

Rins confirmed that the M1’s front end remains strong, but the real problem lies with traction and edge grip, forcing him to wait longer before applying the throttle.

“In the warm-up, I tried an engine power delivery really on the floor, like a Moto2 bike,” he explained.

“It was better. Less spin. But then I was stuck exiting from the corner.”

Alex Rins, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

Rins plays down hopes of COTA upset

Rins now heads to Texas, a track where he has won MotoGPs for Suzuki and Honda.

“I’m pretty good in COTA, but I’ve also had some podiums here in Argentina,” he said, playing down hopes of an upset in Austin.

“I don't like to compare, but it's clear Marc [Marquez] was struggling with the Honda and now he is the reference [on the Ducati].

“It’s a combo. You need to have the bike, and you need to have the rider.”