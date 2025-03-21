Ducati tributes Pecco Bagnaia with latest Panigale special edition

Ducati has launched a new special edition version of the 2025 Panigale V4 which celebrates the factory’s success at the 2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix thanks to Francesco Bagnaia.

Named ‘Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia’, the new special edition will be built in 163 units and is dressed in the same ‘azzurro’ livery that the factory Ducati Lenovo Team wore at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, won by the Bologna brand’s official team in a 1-2 headed by Francesco Bagnaia and secured by a last corner pass from Enea Bastianini.

For Bagnaia, the victory was one of 11 last year and followed his first Sprint win of the 2024 season which came on Saturday, one week on from his infamous final lap crash in the Catalan Sprint.

Those 11 wins weren’t enough for Bagnaia to defend his MotoGP title for the second year in succession, as Jorge Martin ultimately ran out the series winner, but for the Italian it was nonetheless his most successful season to-date in terms of victories.

Unveiled at the Italian Ministry for Enterprises and Made in Italy, the special edition Panigale is based on the new-for-2025 edition of the V4-powered superbike whose engine has its roots in the 2015 version of the Desmosedici motor, and which, it was recently announced, will make its race debut this year in the Endurance World Championship’s Superstock class.

The bike also features exclusive components including carbon fibre rims, a dry clutch, a racing braking system with 338.5 mm discs and Brembo GP4 Sport Production callipers – a production bike first.

“Being at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy [...] to present the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a great honour and marks the culmination of a project that reflects the pure essence of Made in Italy,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO.

“I remember with great emotion the Mugello race last year, which ended with the unforgettable victory in ‘Azzurro’ on our home track, right on Republic Day.

“A success full of meaning and transformed into something tangible for our Ducatisti thanks to 163 unique bikes – 1 like Pecco's first place and 63 like his race number in MotoGP – which embody Italy’s passion and sporting soul, expressions of our uniqueness on the international scene.

“On behalf of Ducati, I thank Minister Urso and MIMIT for hosting us and making this occasion even more important.”