Johann Zarco: “It will be a good sign for Honda…”

“Confidence is increasing” for Johann Zarco and Honda after rising MotoGP results.

Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

Having delivered Honda’s best results of the post-Marc Marquez era with fourth in the Sprint and sixth in the Grand Prix at Termas, plus a front row in qualifying, Johann Zarco now heads to the scene of the RCV’s last MotoGP victory.

That came at the hands of LCR predecessor Alex Rins, at COTA in 2023.

Zarco’s own Texas record is more modest, with his a best premier-class finish of fifth place in 2017.

But “if we have another positive weekend in COTA, it will be a good sign for Honda,” Zarco said of this weekend.

“Clearly, the confidence is increasing, and improving a lot for us. So let's see how Austin is going to be. I would love to perform there.”

Zarco’s Argentine heroics saw him spend much of the race chasing the factory Ducati of double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, before falling victim to Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap.

“I was feeling good,” Zarco recalled. “I knew that I could have very good corner speed compared to [Pecco]. But he was holding the line and then braking well in Turn 9.

“I'm not alone when I'm racing, which is good,” Zarco smiled.

A concern for Honda ahead of this weekend will be the RCV's top speed weakness, given the long 1.2km COTA back straight.

The Frenchman starts round three holding fifth in the world championship, with Honda currently second in the constructors’ standings.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

