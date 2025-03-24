Aprilia MotoGP test proposal for Jorge Martin continues to split opinion

Tech3 MotoGP team boss Herve Poncharal says he supports Aprilia’s push to allow injured riders to test before their racing comebacks, but “only the manufacturers can decide” this.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin missed all of the MotoGP pre-season after suffering multiple fractures in a crash on day one of testing, before badly fracturing his wrist in a training incident prior to the Thai Grand Prix.

He hasn’t ridden his Aprilia since early February, with the Italian marque making an official request to allow Martin to test the RS-GP prior to his comeback - which could be at the Qatar GP.

However, this would require all manufacturers to agree to change the regulations, as currently under the concession rules only Yamaha and Honda can test freely during a season with their race riders.

Ducati has publicly stated it doesn’t support this happening in 2025, noting that it was never given the same courtesy in recent years when its injured riders could have benefited from it.

A vote on the matter is set for Thursday at the Americas GP, with Aprilia needing unanimous agreement from all manufacturers to have its request approved.

Poncharal, Tech3 team boss and president of the International Race Teams’ Association, backs Rivola’s position but also sees why delaying this rule change to 2026 may be more likely.

“A MotoGP team manager doesn't usually face these kinds of problems,” Poncharal told GPOne.

“But we're in a highly professional sport, and our bikes are high-performance machines.

“That's why I agree with Massimo Rivola's proposal.

“However, a change to the regulations requires a unanimous decision within the MSMA. But one manufacturer in this association voted against it.

“But there has never been a vote by the manufacturers in this committee on this issue in 2025.

“So we cannot have a change to the regulations during the 2025 season.

“But I repeat: I understand why Massimo Rivola wants a change. I have nothing against his point of view.

“But this is a matter that only the manufacturers can decide.

“At the moment, they have never had a vote. But that does not mean that the current regulations have to remain in force forever.

“I cannot speak on behalf of Ducati.

“But perhaps the MSMA will change this rule during the next winter, so that all MotoGP factories can start the new season on equal terms regarding this issue.”