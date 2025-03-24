Jack Miller: Electronics? Ducati have it working the best

Jack Miller feels fully integrated into Yamaha’s four-rider MotoGP squad as Pramac partnership takes shape.

Jack Miller, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

After stints as a factory MotoGP rider for both Ducati and KTM, Jack Miller insists he feels fully part of a "four-rider team" at Yamaha this season - despite returning to satellite status for the first time since his Pramac Ducati days.

The Australian signed with the newly formed Pramac Yamaha project, marking the first time Yamaha has supplied equal factory-spec machinery to an independent team.

Although still in its early stages, Miller insists the two squads - Monster and Pramac - are co-operating fully.

“Absolutely. We share pretty much everything. We're talking all the time, discussing different changes, discussing different setups and stuff like that,” Miller explained.

“Throughout the day, we are talking to each other about the changes that we've made, which direction we believe the bike is working differently and so on. I feel like we are a four-rider squad.”

“Ducati have it working the best"

Miller has the most diverse experience within Yamaha’s newly expanded line-up, having previously raced in MotoGP with Honda, Ducati, and KTM.

The 30-year-old has taken podiums with all three manufacturers and secured race wins for Honda and Ducati.

Now tasked with helping Yamaha rebound from its first podium-less MotoGP season, Miller confirmed the current focus is on “rear grip and electronics”.

“Ducati have it working the best out of anybody I think,” he said of the Magneti Marelli control electronics.

“Yamaha are still learning how to take the maximum out of the software, also in terms of the tooling, to make the adjustments.

“They [Yamaha] are working extremely hard. Already I think it’s ten times better than last year and week by week we are getting updates and different software to try and work with the program better.”

The aim is “less invasive cutting [for the traction control] and more parameters to work with.”

That development will continue at round three of the 2025 season, at COTA this weekend, an event Miller will start 13th in the world championship, as the top Yamaha rider.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
One "great" MotoGP talent “not enough of a jerk”, says former crew chief
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Why Martin Brundle found Max Verstappen’s F1 Chinese GP “confusing”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: Electronics? Ducati have it working the best
Jack Miller, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Why F1’s ‘Driver of the Day’ was “severely impaired” in Chinese GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli won the F1 Driver of the Day vote
F1 News
2h ago
“Concern” raised about Carlos Sainz after F1 Chinese GP: “Something’s not going right”
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati makes confident Pecco Bagnaia claim: ‘From Qatar we’ll see a difference’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 Feature
2h ago
Who would replace Liam Lawson if Red Bull wield axe?
Liam Lawson's Red Bull seat could be up for grabs
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia MotoGP test proposal for Jorge Martin continues to split opinion
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
MotoGP News
3h ago
Johann Zarco: “It will be a good sign for Honda…”
Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Helmut Marko warns of Max Verstappen "performance clauses" amid Red Bull decline
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko