Jack Miller: Electronics? Ducati have it working the best

After stints as a factory MotoGP rider for both Ducati and KTM, Jack Miller insists he feels fully part of a "four-rider team" at Yamaha this season - despite returning to satellite status for the first time since his Pramac Ducati days.

The Australian signed with the newly formed Pramac Yamaha project, marking the first time Yamaha has supplied equal factory-spec machinery to an independent team.

Although still in its early stages, Miller insists the two squads - Monster and Pramac - are co-operating fully.

“Absolutely. We share pretty much everything. We're talking all the time, discussing different changes, discussing different setups and stuff like that,” Miller explained.

“Throughout the day, we are talking to each other about the changes that we've made, which direction we believe the bike is working differently and so on. I feel like we are a four-rider squad.”

“Ducati have it working the best"

Miller has the most diverse experience within Yamaha’s newly expanded line-up, having previously raced in MotoGP with Honda, Ducati, and KTM.

The 30-year-old has taken podiums with all three manufacturers and secured race wins for Honda and Ducati.

Now tasked with helping Yamaha rebound from its first podium-less MotoGP season, Miller confirmed the current focus is on “rear grip and electronics”.

“Ducati have it working the best out of anybody I think,” he said of the Magneti Marelli control electronics.

“Yamaha are still learning how to take the maximum out of the software, also in terms of the tooling, to make the adjustments.

“They [Yamaha] are working extremely hard. Already I think it’s ten times better than last year and week by week we are getting updates and different software to try and work with the program better.”

The aim is “less invasive cutting [for the traction control] and more parameters to work with.”

That development will continue at round three of the 2025 season, at COTA this weekend, an event Miller will start 13th in the world championship, as the top Yamaha rider.