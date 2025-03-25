Valencia gets new MotoGP deal from 2027

Ricardo Tormo Circuit will remain on MotoGP schedule for five more years

MotoGP Valencia GP 2023
MotoGP Valencia GP 2023
© Gold and Goose

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia will continue to host MotoGP through to the end of 2031, after penning a new five-year deal with Dorna Sports.

The venue in the Cheste region of Valencia has staged a MotoGP event since 1999, with it traditionally acting as the season-closing race on calendars.

The circuit currently has a deal up to the end of 2026 that ensures it hosts a race every year, with that now being extended to the end of 2031 when a new five-year contract comes into force from the 2027 season.

This new deal comes just months after the Valencia region was hit by deadly flooding, which claimed the lives of over 200 people and displaced thousands more due to sever infrastructural damage.

The flooding hit just weeks before MotoGP was due to stage its season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

The event was immediately cast into doubt when images first emerged of the damage to the access routes to the circuit.

While the grand prix wasn’t cancelled straight away, there was strong opposition from the likes of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez about MotoGP even attempting to stage the event.

The race was ultimately cancelled, with the season finale moved to Barcelona and run as the Solidarity Grand Prix in tribute to those affected by the Valencia flooding.

The circuit is now back up and running, while it has also received help from the TT Circuit Assen to replace damaged track machinery - which now bear the logo of the Dutch venue as a tribute.

The 2025 Valencia GP will close out the season on 16 November, with those who purchased tickets for last year’s race able to roll them back to this season.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

